Whisky Fest in Bucharest later this month

Whisky Fest, the first Romanian festival dedicated to lovers of fine drinks, will return with a new edition in Bucharest later this month.

The event, which will bring more than 150 labels of whisky in one place, will take place at Casa Presei in Northern Bucharest from November 17 to November 19.

The price of a first visit ticket to the event is RON 39 per day, regardless of the day of participation, and will include a special Glencairn glass, dedicated to the event, which the visitors will receive as a gift to taste the beverages presented at the festival. For any second visit, access will cost only RON 20. Meanwhile, subscriptions will cost RON 70.

The event’s program is 17:00 to 24:00 on November 17, 14:00 to 24:00 on November 18, and 14:00 to 22:00 on November 19. Find more information here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Whisky Fest on Facebook)