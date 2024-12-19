When Christmas is delivered at home: What Romanians order via BRINGO during the festive season

News from Companies

BRINGO, the first rapid online shopping delivery service in Romania using personal shoppers, brings the Christmas spirit directly into Romanians’ homes. This year's trends show a significant increase in orders for festive products starting from the first half of December, indicating a preference for organizing purchases early, especially for decorations or non-perishable items.

According to the platform’s representatives, the weekend before Christmas traditionally represents the peak of grocery shopping orders, with this period seeing up to double the daily number of recorded orders.

Natural Christmas trees delivered to Romanians’ homes

Natural and artificial Christmas trees, poinsettias, ornaments, light installations, and home decorations are included in 25% of December orders. Ingredients for traditional dishes—pork, flour, sugar, walnuts, spices, and aromatic essences—are also prominent, confirming Romanians' habit of cooking at home and placing traditional dishes on the Christmas table.

“We observe year after year how orders during the Christmas period grow significantly, and purchasing habits reflect both tradition and modern trends. Natural Christmas trees are increasingly popular in deliveries, alongside festive ornaments that bring the holiday atmosphere into Romanians’ homes. On the other hand, ingredients for traditional meals, such as pork, flour, walnuts, and spices, remain among the top preferences, showing that authentic, home-cooked dishes hold a central place. We also see an increase in orders for gourmet products and pre-packaged gifts, as many customers choose quick and quality solutions to surprise their loved ones,” says Monica Arapalea, Bringo’s Marketing and Sales Director.

The December cart: 325 RON, 20 Products. Orders peak just before Christmas

BRINGO consumers’ choices across the country during the holidays highlight a preference for varied carts. On average, a December shopping cart contains 20 products, with a total value of approximately 325 RON.

Boneless pork neck, pork mix for aspics, and pork casings, along with red wine and gourmet products dominate the most ordered products before the holidays.

Additionally, in December, clementines become the most ordered fruit, unlike the rest of the year, when bananas lead by far. Over 20% of orders placed in December via Bringo include, on average, 1 kg of clementines.

“We are approaching the peak of orders, which traditionally occurs on the weekend before Christmas. This trend is one we’ve observed year after year, as Romanians finalize their Christmas preparations, from food shopping for festive meals to the last decorations or gifts. Thus, on December 21, we estimate that our personal shoppers will deliver around 8,000–9,000 orders. The holiday period is the busiest for us, and the Bringo rapid delivery service continues to be preferred for the convenience of having everything delivered directly to your door, especially during these busy times when traffic also surges,” adds Monica Arapalea.

Nationwide, the top cities for orders remain similar in December to the annual ranking: Bucharest, Iași, Brașov, Cluj, Constanța, Galați, Ploiești, Timișoara, Suceava, Oradea.

Bringo Mall, the star service in the gift-giving season

Last December, because users often felt the need to access multiple sources for their purchases, Bringo launched Bringo Mall, a service designed to handle these multi-store orders.

The service adoption was excellent from the start, and client feedback about the process and interaction with the personal shopper remains very positive, even during peak gift-shopping periods, when the service is accessed by almost three times more clients than on a normal day.

The most common store combinations noted for Bringo Mall include hypermarkets and toy stores, beauty stores, pharmacies, pet stores, sporting goods stores, florists, gift shops, and bookstores.

Bringo Mall is available nationwide, featuring stores from 48 shopping centers, covering multiple product categories. The cities with the most orders are: Bucharest, Galați, Sibiu, Brașov, Botoșani, Constanța, Cluj, Piatra Neamț, Iași, Brăila.

About BRINGO

BRINGO is an online shopping app that provides access to over 90,000 products from more than 180 partner stores, covering a wide range of categories, from fresh groceries to sports equipment, pet products, pharma products, cosmetics, books, and more.

It offers flexible delivery options: rapid, same-day scheduled, or through the Click&Collect service. Available in over 37 cities in Romania, it provides access to over 90,000 products from more than 200 partner stores, covering a wide range of categories, from fresh groceries to sports equipment and books. It is also based on the personal shopper concept.

*This is a Press release.