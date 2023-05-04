What support do children need from parents? How schools and families can work together to create a supportive and nurturing environment for children to thrive in

Partner Content

Parenting in today's world presents various challenges with the rapid advancement of technology, constantly evolving social norms, and complex global issues. Parents have the opportunity to support their children in navigating through these challenges by staying involved and connected in and outside of school. By being an active participant in their child's life and taking an interest in their activities, friends, and hobbies, parents can increase their children's emotional intelligence and ensure that the child feels support and guidance at all times.

It's important for families to have fun together and enjoy light-hearted conversations to strengthen relationships. By listening to what their children have to say and making time for one-on-one conversations, parents can share their experiences and what they learned from them. This approach can help children relate to their parents and feel comfortable talking to them.

Children learn from their parents' behaviours and attitudes, so it's essential for parents to model the behaviour they want to see in their child. By being kind, compassionate, and respectful toward their children and toward others in front of their children, they are setting a positive example that their children will imitate.

Actively listening to children can make them feel heard and understood. Displaying engaging gestures, such as encouraging smiles and affirming nods, can demonstrate interest in the conversation and convey that they genuinely care. When parents physically position themselves at the same eye level as their child, it can make their child feel more secure and connected while talking to them.

While it's important to be involved in their child's life, it is important to also encourage independence. Limiting screen time on all devices, encouraging children to engage in physical activities, socialise with friends, and pursue interests outside of home and school will enhance children’s development. By giving age-appropriate responsibilities, allowing children to make decisions, and letting them learn from their own mistakes, children will benefit from opportunities for learning.

Setting boundaries at home can help children feel secure and provide structure for their growth and development. It's important for children to understand their realistic boundaries, and for parents to use calm consequences if they do not stick to these boundaries. Parents should always communicate the boundaries with love and understanding.

Offering a peaceful study space, making revision fun, and adhering to homework and revision routines can reduce their stress levels, promote good study habits, and foster motivation, confidence, and independence well into adulthood.

In order to create adaptable and flexible individuals, parents and educators can support their children in developing a constructive mind-set toward mistakes. Making mistakes is a common experience for everyone, and it's crucial for children to understand and interpret these errors. Rather than considering them as failures, reframing them as learning opportunities is critical. This approach instils a sense of control, and the ability to avoid and correct future mistakes effectively.

Maintaining positivity when things go wrong can be difficult, but using the right language can help individuals view their mistakes as sources of inspiration rather than shame. This approach can help children adopt a growth mindset, where they perceive errors as chances to learn and progress.

In today’s world, teaching children to think critically and make informed choices is vital. Encouraging them to question information and seek reliable sources and discussing current events and social issues can help them develop a holistic outlook toward life.

The British curriculum offers PSCHE education (Personal, Social, Citizenship, Health, and Economics Education) that concentrates on students' personal safety, mental health, and equips them with the skills to navigate life and work in a dynamic world. Studies indicate that a comprehensive ‘curriculum for life’ enhances academic and personal successes and opportunities in life for students.

Collaboration between schools and families can positively impact a student's academic performance, social and emotional growth, and overall well-being. When parents and educators work together to reinforce rules and sanctions at home, children feel secure and protected.

Parents should encourage their children to show empathy and compassion toward others, value diversity and inclusivity, and understand the significance of kindness and respect.

Lastly, self-care is essential for parents in today's world, where daily life's demands can easily consume an individual. Prioritising self-care activities like exercise, meditation, or reading can help parents take care of themselves and be positive role models and support systems for their children.

Cambridge School of Bucharest places a strong emphasis on student well-being and it’s PSCHEE curriculum with a dedicated pastoral team. To find out more about CSB, contact our Admissions Department.

Native content supported by Cambridge School of Bucharest.