Weekend Sessions: 2025 season kicks off in Bucharest's Kretzulescu Park with films, picnic, dance sessions

The festival Weekend Sessions returns with another season of events in landmark gardens and museums in Bucharest and, for the first time, in Constanța, on the Romanian Black Sea coast. This year's program includes events dedicated to art, European cinema, dance, and literature, the organizers said.

The first weekend of events takes place on May 24 - 25 in Kretzulescu Park. The program includes illustration exhibitions, urban cinema, readings, workshops for children, and outdoor dance sessions. Admission is free.

This is followed, on June 7-8, by a weekend with the theme "Tango à la française," organized at the Suțu Palace. On June 21-22, the Nicolae Minovici Museum hosts a "Sânziene Picnic", with two concerts performed by Corina Sîrghi (June 21) and Jurjak (June 22). The weekend of September 12-13 will be dedicated to Spanish cinema at Casa Filipescu-Cesianu.

This year, for the first time, Weekend Sessions is expanding beyond Bucharest with a special edition in Constanța, scheduled for this summer.

The events aim "to re-acquaint the general public with the museums and memorial houses in the city, in a friendly, accessible and informal setting," the organizers explained.

(Illustration: Weekend Sessions)

