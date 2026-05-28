Weekend Sessions opens its 2026 season with jazz & swing at Bucharest Municipality Museum

Weekend Sessions, “the most well-behaved festival,” returns in 2026 with another season of cultural gatherings hosted in gardens and museums across Bucharest and, for the second year, in Constanța.

The program covers events dedicated to art, European cinema, dance, literature, and local creativity.

The weekend of June 6 – June 7 brings a program dedicated to swing and jazz, taking place in the courtyard of Suțu Palace, the home of the Bucharest Municipality Museum. The program will feature live concerts, dancing, workshops, guided tours, and summer evenings set to jazz rhythms. Guest artists include Soul Serenade, Răzvan Cipcă Jazz Quartet, Amphitrio, Jazzbirds, and a DJ set by The Jazz Cave Festival.

Following the opening at Suțu Palace, a “Midsummer Picnic” will take place on June 20 – June 21 in the garden of the Nicolae Minovici Museum. On June 27 – June 28, the project continues at the Royal Palace in a new collaboration with the National Museum of Art of Romania. In autumn, Weekend Sessions returns to Constanța on September 5 in Ovidiu Square, in partnership with the National Museum of History and Archaeology Constanța and the Constanța City Hall. The season concludes on September 12 – September 13 at the Filipescu-Cesianu House with Weekend Sessions – Spanish Cinema, organized in partnership with the Embassy of Spain.

“Weekend Sessions developed around a simple idea: museums and cultural spaces can become vibrant places for gathering, relaxation, and spending time together. We believe in culture as a natural part of everyday life and in events that bring people closer to one another and to the city itself. We are happy to continue the partnerships developed around Weekend Sessions and to present, once again in 2026, editions that transform museums into meeting places for communities, friends, and families. Each weekend opens up a new experience and a new perspective on the city,” Silvia Floareș, co-founder of Weekend Sessions, explains.

(Photo: the organizers)

simona@romania-insider.com