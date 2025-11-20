Un Week-end à l'Est: Paris festival spotlights Bucharest, Romanian culture

The Romanian capital will be in the spotlight at the festival Un Week-end à l'Est, which runs in Paris until December 1.

The event, which aims to present the artistic, literary, and intellectual richness of an Eastern European city, has previously focused on Warsaw, Odessa, Kyiv, Sofia, or Budapest. At its ninth edition, it is the turn of Bucharest, while Romanian culture will be presented at numerous events in the 6th arrondissement.

The festival will bring together 80 Romanian personalities from various cultural fields. Among them are writer Mircea Cărtărescu, playwright Matéi Visniec, writer Gabriela Adameșteanu, filmmakers Corneliu Porumboiu, Alexander Nanau, and Bogdan Mureșanu, director Alexandra Badea, the alternative rock band Subcarpați, and the traditional music group Taraf de Caliu.

Palme d'Or-winning director Cristian Mungiu is a special guest of the festival, and several of his films will be screened at event.

The program also includes a performance by choreographer Simona Deaconescu that questions social constructions, and exhibitions by Dan Perjovschi, Ion Grigorescu, and others.

More on the program here.

(Photo: Un Week-end à l'Est Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com