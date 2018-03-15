Events in Bucharest:
One World Romania – March 16-25, at several locations in Bucharest. More details here
St. Patrick’s Weekend – March 16-18, at Hard Rock Cafe Bucharest. Further details here
Romanian Snooker Masters – March 14-18, at the Metropolitan Circus in Bucharest. Tickets available here
Nikos Vertis concert – March 16, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Fado Nights in Bucharest – March 14-16, at Dancing Lobster in Bucharest. More info here
B.U.G Mafia concert – March 17, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Find out more here
Movie openings:
Tomb Raider
Starring Alicia Vikander, Dominic West
Gringo
Starring David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron
Movies coming up:
Pacific Rim: Uprising – premiere on March 23
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – premiere on March 23
Ready Player One – premiere on March 30
Mary Magdalene – premiere on March 30
I, Tonya – premiere on March 30
Facebook Comments