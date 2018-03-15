Events in Bucharest:

One World Romania – March 16-25, at several locations in Bucharest. More details here

St. Patrick’s Weekend – March 16-18, at Hard Rock Cafe Bucharest. Further details here

Romanian Snooker Masters – March 14-18, at the Metropolitan Circus in Bucharest. Tickets available here

Nikos Vertis concert – March 16, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Fado Nights in Bucharest – March 14-16, at Dancing Lobster in Bucharest. More info here

B.U.G Mafia concert – March 17, at Arenele Romane in Bucharest. Find out more here

Movie openings:

Tomb Raider

Starring Alicia Vikander, Dominic West

Gringo

Starring David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron

Movies coming up:

Pacific Rim: Uprising – premiere on March 23

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – premiere on March 23

Ready Player One – premiere on March 30

Mary Magdalene – premiere on March 30

I, Tonya – premiere on March 30