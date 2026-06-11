Bucharest’s District 4 City Hall says M4 subway extension cleared to proceed with design phase

Bucharest’s District 4 City Hall announced that the Transport Ministry approved the documentation needed for the design phase of the M4 subway line extension. The project will add 14 new stops between North and Progresul train stations.

According to the local authority, which manages the project as the contracting authority, the ministry's decision removes an administrative blockage and allows payments to be made to contractors involved in preparing the technical project, studies, and other design-related works.

“The decision comes after the alarm signal regarding the inactivity of the Transport Ministry, issued earlier today by the District 4 City Hall team, the local contracting authority currently managing one of the largest public investments in Romania, worth approximately EUR 3.5 billion, which aims to extend Subway Line M4 between Gara de Nord and Gara Progresul through the construction of 14 new subway stations,” the City Hall said in a statement.

“The Transport Ministry understood the strategic importance of the project and acted quickly to remove the administrative blockages," it added.

The design phase is scheduled to be completed by September 2026, after which construction works are expected to begin.

The extension of subway line M4 is considered one of Bucharest's most important transport infrastructure projects. The new route will connect the northern and southern parts of the city through 14 newly built stations.

The investment is estimated at approximately EUR 3.5 billion and is financed through non-reimbursable European Union funds under the EU Transport Programme.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ps4.ro)