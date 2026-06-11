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New emergency 112 app improves access for people with hearing and speech impairments in Romania

11 June 2026

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Romania's Special Telecommunications Service (STS) announced that it launched the mobile application that allows people with hearing and speech impairments to contact the national emergency service through multiple communication channels. The solution is part of the Next Generation 112 system and is designed to provide more accessible and inclusive access to emergency assistance.

The Apel 112 mobile app enables users to communicate with emergency operators through audio-video calls, Real-Time Text (RTT) chat, pictograms, predefined messages, images, and video clips, STS said.

The application automatically transmits the caller's precise location to 112 operators, along with medical information previously entered into the user's profile.

For video calls, the system includes around-the-clock Romanian sign language interpretation services. Authorized interpreters facilitate communication between callers and emergency operators or dispatchers from intervention agencies.

Users can request assistance from ambulance services, police, SMURD emergency rescue teams, firefighters, the gendarmerie, and mountain rescue units through the app.

“In parallel with the launch of the application, STS is conducting nationwide information and awareness sessions, together with national authorities and non-governmental organizations, to promote the features and benefits of the new solution designed to provide adapted access to the 112 emergency service,” STS said.

The institution also made available online tutorials, installation guides, and user instructions for mobile devices.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sts.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Society

New emergency 112 app improves access for people with hearing and speech impairments in Romania

11 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Special Telecommunications Service (STS) announced that it launched the mobile application that allows people with hearing and speech impairments to contact the national emergency service through multiple communication channels. The solution is part of the Next Generation 112 system and is designed to provide more accessible and inclusive access to emergency assistance.

The Apel 112 mobile app enables users to communicate with emergency operators through audio-video calls, Real-Time Text (RTT) chat, pictograms, predefined messages, images, and video clips, STS said.

The application automatically transmits the caller's precise location to 112 operators, along with medical information previously entered into the user's profile.

For video calls, the system includes around-the-clock Romanian sign language interpretation services. Authorized interpreters facilitate communication between callers and emergency operators or dispatchers from intervention agencies.

Users can request assistance from ambulance services, police, SMURD emergency rescue teams, firefighters, the gendarmerie, and mountain rescue units through the app.

“In parallel with the launch of the application, STS is conducting nationwide information and awareness sessions, together with national authorities and non-governmental organizations, to promote the features and benefits of the new solution designed to provide adapted access to the 112 emergency service,” STS said.

The institution also made available online tutorials, installation guides, and user instructions for mobile devices.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sts.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

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New emergency 112 app improves access for people with hearing and speech impairments in Romania