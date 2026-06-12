Romanian spicy sausage 'Babic de Buzău' gains EU protected status

Romania has secured European Union protection for another traditional food product, bringing the country's total number of EU-recognized agri-food products to 17. The Ministry of Agriculture announced that "Babic de Buzău" has been officially registered as a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) in the EU register of geographical indications.

The registration was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on June 11, following approval by the European Commission.

"Babic de Buzău" is a spicy, dry-cured, and pressed sausage made from equal parts pork and beef, seasoned with sweet paprika, hot paprika, and chili peppers. The product is smoked with hardwood, pressed, matured, and cold-dried for at least 20 days.

The Ministry of Agriculture said the recognition makes "Babic de Buzău" the 17th Romanian agri-food product protected at the EU level, joining other registered specialties such as Topoloveni plum jam, Sibiu salami, Pleşcoi sausages, Sibiu telemea cheese, and Dobrogean pie.

The geographical area covered by the PGI designation is Buzău County, where all key production stages, from meat preparation and seasoning to smoking, pressing, maturation, and drying, must take place.

According to the ministry, the product's reputation is closely linked to local traditions, the expertise passed down through generations, and the use of locally produced hot peppers that give the sausage its distinctive spicy flavor.

“The story of Babic de Buzău begins around 1900, and the tradition continues to be passed down from generation to generation, carrying with it a piece of the history of the area," the ministry said.

The European Commission Representation in Romania also welcomed the registration, noting that "Babic de Buzău" has been added to the EU's register of protected geographical indications.

The product has gained international recognition in recent years. In 2017, it was ranked among the world's most appreciated salamis by TasteAtlas, placing seventh, while in 2023 it received a Superior Taste Award gold star from the International Taste Institute in Brussels, the Ministry of Agriculture stated.

Romania currently has 13 additional agri-food products under review by the European Commission for possible EU protection.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Comisia Europeană în România)