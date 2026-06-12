Cluj-Napoca awards honorary citizen title to tennis star Simona Halep

Former world No. 1 tennis player Simona Halep has been awarded the title of honorary citizen of Cluj-Napoca on Thursday, June 11. The distinction comes ahead of her retirement match, which will take place in the city.

Cluj-Napoca City Hall said the title was granted in recognition of Halep's remarkable career and the close relationship she has built with the local community over the years.

The distinction was presented by mayor Emil Boc on behalf of the city.

“I am honored by the title of Honorary Citizen that you have offered me today," Simona Halep said. “Cluj has been home for me. For the past 10 years, I have come here with an open heart, and both mayor Emil Boc and the people of Cluj-Napoca have always given me a very warm welcome.”

The former Grand Slam champion said many of the most important moments of her career in Romania took place in Cluj-Napoca.

“My retirement match is an important moment because it is an emotional farewell, not only a physical one, from what I have done all my life. I am very happy that it is taking place here, surrounded by so many wonderful people who have always supported me," she added.

Over the years, Halep represented Romania in Fed Cup matches held at the BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca and participated in several editions of the Sports Festival. She has also been a regular presence at the Transylvania Open, one of Romania's leading tennis competitions.

Mayor Emil Boc thanked Simona Halep for her contribution to the city's international profile and for choosing Cluj-Napoca as the venue for her farewell event.

“You helped make Cluj-Napoca a city watched by the entire world. We are deeply grateful," Boc said.

The honorary citizenship title is one of the highest distinctions awarded by the city to individuals who have made significant contributions to its image and development.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Cluj-Napoca)