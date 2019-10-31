Weekend calendar: SoNoRo festival, CinePOLSKA, Russian Film Week, design fairs

Events:
SoNoRo chamber music festival: November 1 - 17, in various locations in Bucharest. The program is available here.
CinePOLSKA: ongoing, ends November 3, at Elvire Popesco cinema. The program is listed here.
Russian Film Week: ongoing, ends November 2, at Cinemateca Eforie. The program is available here.
V Fair - vintage culture and contemporary design fair: November 2 at Telephone Palace. More info here.
Mezanin Market: November 2 - 3 at Universul Palace. More info here.
Movie openings:
Salma's Big Wish
Starring: Memo Aponte, Fernanda Castillo, Alan Estrada
Terminator: Dark Fate
Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Natalia Reyes
(Photo courtesy of Sonoro)