Weekend calendar: SoNoRo festival, CinePOLSKA, Russian Film Week, design fairs
31 October 2019
Events:

SoNoRo chamber music festival: November 1 - 17, in various locations in Bucharest. The program is available here.

CinePOLSKA: ongoing, ends November 3, at Elvire Popesco cinema. The program is listed here.

Russian Film Week: ongoing, ends November 2, at Cinemateca Eforie. The program is available here.

V Fair - vintage culture and contemporary design fair: November 2 at Telephone Palace. More info here.

Mezanin Market: November 2 - 3 at Universul Palace. More info here.

Movie openings:

Salma's Big Wish

Starring: Memo Aponte, Fernanda Castillo, Alan Estrada

Terminator: Dark Fate

Starring: Mackenzie Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Natalia Reyes

(Photo courtesy of Sonoro)

