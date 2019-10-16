Weekend calendar: Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest, National Theater Fest, The Power of Storytelling, Romanian International University Fair

Events:

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival: October 18 - October 27, in various locations in Bucharest. The program is available here. The festival also hold local editions across the country.

The National Theater Festival: October 18 - October 27, various locations in Bucharest. The program is listed here.

The Power of Storytelling: October 18 - October 19 at Radisson Blu Hotel. More details here.

Romanian International University Fair: October 19 - 20 in Bucharest, at Sala Palatului. The fair takes place in other cities in the country also. The program is available here.

Russian Culture Days: October 16 - November 27, in various locations across Bucharest. More details here.

Baby Boom Show: October 17 - October 20 at Romexpo. More on the event here.

Bucharest Auto Show & Accessories: ongoing, ends October 20. Details about exhibitors and program here.

Movie openings:

Pain and Glory

Starring: Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia, Leonardo Sbaraglia, Nora Navas

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Starring: Juno Temple, Ed Skrein, Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer

(Photo: Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest)

