Weekend calendar: SoNoRo, PeriFEERIC, Dracula Film Festival, Halloween events and more

Chamber music festival SoNoRo kicks off this weekend, when cinephiles can catch the screenings of Les Films de Cannes in Bucharest, Timișoara, and Arad or enjoy the program of the Dracula Film Festival in Brașov.

In Bucharest:

SoNoRo

November 1 - November 17

The public is invited to discover the connections between music and literature at chamber music festival SoNoRo, which runs this year an edition on the theme of Ex libris. The event takes place in Bucharest and in Cluj. More details here.

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest

Until November 3

The 25th edition of the festival brings its usual crop of recent auteur releases, awarded productions, Q&As with directors, and many other events for industry professionals and the general public alike. Screenings take place at Elvire Popesco Cinema, Cineplexx Băneasa, Peasant Museum Cinema, and the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More on the program here.

PeriFEERIC

November 1 - November 3

The public can explore the city in a series of diverse events bringing together visual arts, music and theater. More details here.

Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast

Until March 2

The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 15

This edition of the event celebrates women that have made a significant contribution to Romanian art and culture, among them Queen Marie and artist Cecilia Cuțescu-Storck. One show is dedicated to German photographer Sibylle Bergemann, while another features the emerging generation of artists. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Halloween events

A selection of Halloween events happening in Bucharest and in the country is available here.

In the country:

UnWorlding

Until March 1

This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. The exhibition tackles “the ecology of the relationships between nature and culture, challenging us to reconsider the traditional distinctions between these domains.” More here.

Les Films de Cannes à Timișoara

October 31 - November 3

The program for this edition of the festival is available here.

Dracula Film Festival

October 30 - November 3

The festival dedicated to horror and fantastic film returns with an edition rich in novel cinema experiences, premieres, Q&A sessions, concerts, exhibitions and more. Further details here.

Les Films de Cannes à Arad

October 30 - November 1

The program for this edition of the festival is available here.

(Photo: Theodor Bunica | Dreamstime.com)

