Weekend calendar: SoNoRo, UrbanEye, Halloween events, Dracula Film Festival and more

Film festivals, Halloween events and a chamber music festival make for a busy weekend in Bucharest, while Brașov hosts a horror and fantasy film fest.

In Bucharest:

SoNoRo

October 31 – November 9

The chamber music festival celebrates its 20th anniversary at this edition, titled Romanian Rhapsody. The opening concert takes place at the National Museum of Art of Romania. More details on the program here.

UrbanEye

October 30 – November 9

The festival dedicated to architecture, cities and living returns with an edition focused on the theme of "emptiness." The first days mark ten years since the Colectiv club fire through installations, exhibitions, theater and first aid workshops, and between November 5-9 the festival continues at the cinema with screenings of documentaries, archive films and debates about cities. More details here.

Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest

Until November 2

The festival showcasing productions awarded or selected at the Cannes film festival, returns this fall to Bucharest and four other cities in the country: Timișoara, Cluj-Napoca, Iași, and Arad. Actress Emmanuelle Béart and directors Julia Ducournau and Sergeï Loznitsa are among the guests of the event. More details here.

Pumpkinfest

October 31 – November 2

The festival program covers creative workshops, a Halloween costume parade, a street food corner with autumn flavors, and a themed photo corner. More details here.

Witches' Fair

Until November 2

The Witches' Fair transforms the garden of the Children's Opera into a space where fantasy and reality blend, and kids can interact with witches, pirates, goblins, and magicians, and participate in various creative workshops. More here.

Halloween Movie Marathon

October 31 – November 1

A selection of four horror movies, screened successively, in 2D format, throughout the night, at Movieplex Plaza Romania and Hollywood Multiplex in Bucharest Mall. More on the program here.

Halloween Weekend

October 31 – November 2

Cinema Europa presents this program of horror films, featuring psychological suspense, witches, and nightmarish creatures, transforming fear into a spectacle. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

October 30,31

Lawrence Foster conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works Adrian Pop, Felix Mendelssohn, and Beethoven. Violinist Daniel Lozakovich is the soloist. More here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

In the country:

Decentralized Games

Until December 6

The exhibition brings into dialogue two emblematic artists who defined the visual modernity of 1960s Timișoara: Roman Cotoșman and Molnár Zoltán. More here.

Les Films de Cannes à Arad, Cluj

October 29 – October 31

Cinema fans will see award-winning films, many of them premiering in Romania, as well as films screened at relevant festivals in Europe. More details here and here.

Dracula Film Festival

October 29 – November 2

The festival, held in Brașov, opens with the preview of the film Bugonia, the new production directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. The screenings take place at Cinema Modern, and the interactive component, Dracula Fantasy Con, will take place at Coresi Shopping Resort, completing the film program with events dedicated to gaming, cosplay and multimedia experiences. More on the program here.

(Photo: Vasile Bobirnac | Dreamstime.com)

