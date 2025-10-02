Weekend calendar: Animest, White Night of Galleries, Romanian Jewelry Week, Bucharest Street Art Festival, Brașov Running Festival and more

The largest event in the country dedicated to animation film begins in Bucharest, where the public is invited to visit a host of art galleries that are open afterhours this weekend.

In Bucharest:

Animest

October 3 – October 12

Animation films and cultural-educational activities that aim to reconnect the Bucharest community with the urban space take place in several venues across Bucharest. More on the program here.

White Night of Galleries

October 3 – October 5

Galleries across the country open afterhours to the public. More details on the participating venues here.

Romanian Jewelry Week

Until October 5

The event brings 270 designers from 40 countries for international exhibitions, a jewelry fair, works and conferences, and various other satellite events. More here.

Bucharest Street Art Festival

October 3 – October 5

The community-focused event is dedicated to urban transformation through street art, visual education and social involvement. More here.

Undercloud

Until October 5

The independent theater festival returns with a program also covering contemporary art exhibitions, poetry sessions and contemporary dance. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

Marilena Preda Sânc: Bodyscape 1982–1988

Until October 25

The show, focused on works the artist created in the 1980s, covers a large number of collages, photographs with interventions, and drawings that have never been shown before. More details here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Slow Coffee Festival

October 3 – October 5

Local & international coffee roasters, cafés, bakeries, and food creators gather at Romexpo for roaster talks, barista shows, and farm-to-cup panels. More here.

In the country:

Dan Perjovschi | Romania – A retrospective 1985-2025

Until October 26

Timișoara’s Corneliu Miklosi Museum hosts this exhibition gathering drawings, performances, civic actions, protests, publications and installations, to deliver a fresco of Romania of the last 40 years. More details here.

Oktoberfest Brașov

Until October 5

Beer, fun and Bavarian traditions. More details here.

Brașov Running Festival

October 4 – October 5

The event’s star race tRUNsylvania International 10K will bring together over 60 elite international athletes, among them Joyciline Jepkosgei, former 10K and half marathon world record holder, and Vincent Kipkorir, the athlete aiming to break the race record of 26:51. More details here.

(Photo: Arcub)

