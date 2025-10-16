Weekend calendar: National Theater Festival, Night of Open Synagogues, Astra Film Fest in Sibiu and more

Three Bucharest synagogues can be visited afterhours this weekend, while many events are ongoing at Bucharest Photofest and the National Theater Festival.

In Bucharest:

National Theater Festival

October 17 – October 26

Productions from all over Romania are presented at the event. More on the program here.

Night of Open Synagogues

October 18

Three Bucharest synagogues, namely the Choral Temple, the Holy Union Temple, and the Yeshua Tova Synagogue, will be open for visits between 8:00 PM and 12:00 AM. More details here.

Bucharest Photofest

Until October 19

Exhibitions, screenings, artist talks, and many other special events are part of the program. Further details here.

Bucharest Best Comedy Film

Until October 20

The event showcases Romanian comedy productions, humorous online videos, and young talents from all performative arts. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

RE: STRAUS

The Ion Dacian National Operetta and Musical Theatre celebrates the bicentennial of Johan Strauss and 75 years since its founding within this festival. More details here.

Sursa International Light Art Festival

Until October 19

Between October 13 and 19, the National Library of Romania will host the SURSA International Light Art Festival, an exhibition-manifesto dedicated to the art of light – that visual language that transforms space into emotion and perception into experience.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

October 16, 17

Leo Hussain conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Sergei Prokofiev and Gustav Mahler. Cellist Ștefan Cazacu is the soloist.

Marilena Preda Sânc: Bodyscape 1982–1988

Until October 25

The show, focused on works the artist created in the 1980s, covers a large number of collages, photographs with interventions, and drawings that have never been shown before. More details here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

In the country:

Dan Perjovschi | Romania – A retrospective 1985-2025

Until October 26

Timișoara’s Corneliu Miklosi Museum hosts this exhibition gathering drawings, performances, civic actions, protests, publications and installations, to deliver a fresco of Romania of the last 40 years. More details here.

Decentralized Games

October 18 – December 6

The exhibition brings into dialogue two emblematic artists who defined the visual modernity of 1960s Timișoara: Roman Cotoșman and Molnár Zoltán. More here.

Taifas – Balkan Film and Culture Festival

Until October 19

Timișoara hosts a wide-ranging cinematic and cultural experience: 11 national premiere, a Radu Jude retrospective, and various culinary, musical and literary events. More here.

Timișoara International Literature Festival

October 16 – October 18

Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón, Mircea Cărtărescu, former Polish ambassador to Romania Bogumił Luft, and poet, literary critic, and publisher Gojko Božović are among the guests of this year’s edition. More details here.

Astra Film Festival

October 17- October 26

The documentary film festival returns to Sibiu with a selection of more than 70 productions from around the world, 65 of which are world, international, European or national premieres, debates, meetings with guests and directors from all over the world, workshops and training programs for students and young directors, concerts and parties, plus the documentary film education program, Astra Film Junior, designed for young audiences. More here.

(Photo: Lenutaidi | Dreamstime.com)

