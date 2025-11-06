Weekend calendar: Bucharest Short Film Festival, Bucharest Kids Film Festival, Hungarian Film Week, Transilvania Jazz Festival and more

Film fans of all ages have many options to chose from as several festivals are happening in Bucharest, while Cluj audiences can enjoy a series of jazz concerts.

In Bucharest:

Bucharest Short Film Festival

Until November 11

A selection of international short films, recently nominated and/or awarded at Annecy, Berlinale, Cannes, Clermont-Ferrand, Locarno, the Oscars, Palm Springs, Sundance, Toronto, Tribeca and Venice. The program covers fiction, animation, documentary, experimental, student and new voices and perspectives from around the world. More here.

Bucharest Kids Film Festival

November 5 – November 9

Films from 15 countries, dedicated to children between 8 and 12 years old, parents and film fans. More details here.

Hungarian Film Week

November 9 – November 16

The most recent Hungarian productions, including ones awarded at top festivals, are screened at the Romanian Peasant Museum. More on the program here.

SoNoRo

Until November 9

The chamber music festival celebrates its 20th anniversary at this edition, titled Romanian Rhapsody. The opening concert takes place at the National Museum of Art of Romania. More details on the program here.

UrbanEye

Until November 9

The festival dedicated to architecture, cities and living returns with an edition focused on the theme of "emptiness." The first days mark ten years since the Colectiv club fire through installations, exhibitions, theater and first aid workshops, and between November 5-9 the festival continues at the cinema with screenings of documentaries, archive films and debates about cities. More details here.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

November 6, 7

Constantin Trinks conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Theodor Rogalski, Serghei Prokofiev, and Edward Elgar. Pianist Anton Mejias is the soloist. More here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

The Art of the Game

November 8 – March 1

The event in dedicated to video games and related arts opens at ARCUB, with a weekend full of events dedicated to both professionals in the video game industry, but also to the general public. More details here.

In the country:

Decentralized Games

Until December 6

The exhibition brings into dialogue two emblematic artists who defined the visual modernity of 1960s Timișoara: Roman Cotoșman and Molnár Zoltán. More here.

Les Films de Cannes à Iaşi

November 7 – November 9

Cinema fans will see award-winning films, many of them premiering in Romania, as well as films screened at relevant festivals in Europe. More details here and here.

Transilvania Jazz Festival

November 6 – November 9

The event, held in Cluj, runs a program of contemporary jazz. More details here.

(Photo: Florin Ghidu | Dreamstime.com)

