Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 15:33
Events
Weekend calendar: Ana Moura concert, Pelicam festival retrospective, Romania Tourism Fair
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Events:

Ana Moura concert: November 17 at Sala Palatului. Tickets are available here.

Romania Tourism Fair: November 14 - November 17, at Romexpo. More on the program here.

Pelicam environmental film festival retrospective: November 15 - November 17, at Cinema Elvire Popescu. The program is available here.

SoNoRo chamber music festival: ongoing, ends November 17, in Bucharest and in other cities in the country. The program is available here.

Vibrate! classical music festival: November 15 - November 17 in Brasov. More on the program here.

Movie openings:

Last Christmas

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh

Midway

Starring: Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans

(Photo: Alexandre Durão | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]a-insider.com

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 11/13/2019 - 15:33
Events
Weekend calendar: Ana Moura concert, Pelicam festival retrospective, Romania Tourism Fair
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Events:

Ana Moura concert: November 17 at Sala Palatului. Tickets are available here.

Romania Tourism Fair: November 14 - November 17, at Romexpo. More on the program here.

Pelicam environmental film festival retrospective: November 15 - November 17, at Cinema Elvire Popescu. The program is available here.

SoNoRo chamber music festival: ongoing, ends November 17, in Bucharest and in other cities in the country. The program is available here.

Vibrate! classical music festival: November 15 - November 17 in Brasov. More on the program here.

Movie openings:

Last Christmas

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh

Midway

Starring: Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans

(Photo: Alexandre Durão | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 November 2019
Business
Romania hits the break on economic growth in Q3 2019
14 November 2019
Business
Romania’s new finance minister says previous Govt. used two budgets, “like Al Capone”
13 November 2019
Politics
Romanian president rejects debate with former PM: She represents the worst in politics in recent years
13 November 2019
Eco
Australian sailing vlogger of Romanian origin to help Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg get back to Europe
11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40