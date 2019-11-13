Weekend calendar: Ana Moura concert, Pelicam festival retrospective, Romania Tourism Fair

Events:

Ana Moura concert: November 17 at Sala Palatului. Tickets are available here.

Romania Tourism Fair: November 14 - November 17, at Romexpo. More on the program here.

Pelicam environmental film festival retrospective: November 15 - November 17, at Cinema Elvire Popescu. The program is available here.

SoNoRo chamber music festival: ongoing, ends November 17, in Bucharest and in other cities in the country. The program is available here.

Vibrate! classical music festival: November 15 - November 17 in Brasov. More on the program here.

Movie openings:

Last Christmas

Starring: Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh

Midway

Starring: Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans

(Photo: Alexandre Durão | Dreamstime.com)

