Weekend calendar: Ana Moura concert, Pelicam festival retrospective, Romania Tourism Fair

Events:
Ana Moura concert: November 17 at Sala Palatului. Tickets are available here.
Romania Tourism Fair: November 14 - November 17, at Romexpo. More on the program here.
Pelicam environmental film festival retrospective: November 15 - November 17, at Cinema Elvire Popescu. The program is available here.
SoNoRo chamber music festival: ongoing, ends November 17, in Bucharest and in other cities in the country. The program is available here.
Vibrate! classical music festival: November 15 - November 17 in Brasov. More on the program here.
Movie openings:
Last Christmas
Starring: Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh
Midway
Starring: Woody Harrelson, Mandy Moore, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans
(Photo: Alexandre Durão | Dreamstime.com)
