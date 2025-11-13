Bucharest residents can sample traditional products at a dedicated fair, while the first Christmas markets are opening in the country.

In Bucharest:

Framers and artisans’ market at Peasant Museum

November 14 – November 16

The Museum of the Romanian Peasant hosts this event gathering producers and artisans from all over the county. A variety of hand-made items will be available from clothing, wooden objects, icons, ceramics and jewelry to fruit, season vegetables, jams and other preserves, wine, brandies, honey and more. Several dishes will be prepared on site. More details here.

Hungarian Film Week

November 9 – November 16

The most recent Hungarian productions, including ones awarded at top festivals, are screened at the Romanian Peasant Museum. More on the program here.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

November 13, 14

Robert Treviño conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 3. Mezzosoprano Justina Gringytė is the soloist. More details here.

Flying Carpets - Thomas Ruff & Transylvania & Anatolia

Until February 28

The exhibition “reveals the collision between tradition and modernity, between local and global, the fusion of seemingly irreconcilable values, so relevant to our hybrid present.” More details here.

József Klein and the Baia Mare Art School

Until February 28

The exhibition includes a wide selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures and documents, mostly from the painter's studio and from the Baia Mare County Museum of Art, the National Museum of Art of Romania, the Satu Mare County Museum, the Art Museum in Cluj, the Center for Culture, Art and Leisure in Târgu-Mureș, but also from private collections in Budapest and Paris. More here.

The Art of the Game

Until March 1

The event in dedicated to video games and related arts opens at ARCUB, with a weekend full of events dedicated to both professionals in the video game industry, but also to the general public. More details here.

In the country:

Decentralized Games

Until December 6

The exhibition brings into dialogue two emblematic artists who defined the visual modernity of 1960s Timișoara: Roman Cotoșman and Molnár Zoltán. More here.

SoNoRo in Cluj

Until November 16

The chamber music festival celebrates its 20th anniversary at this edition, titled Romanian Rhapsody. More details on the program here.

Andre Rieu & his Johann Strauss Orchestra in Cluj

November 12 – November 15

Several sold-out concerts at BT Arena in Cluj.

ORA Jazz Festival

November 14 – November 16

The State Philharmonic of Oradea and the Sion Synagogue hosts the festival which lines up artists from Cuba, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Austria, and Poland. More details here.

Sibiu Christmas Market

November 14 – January 4

The event turns Sibiu’s Grand Square into a fairytale setting, with dozens of beautifully decorated stalls where visitors can find gifts and traditional culinary delights.

Craiova Christmas Market

November 14 – January 4

Several squares in the city will host events of the market, which takes place under the theme of the Nutcracker. The concerts are held in Frații Buzești Square, on Fridays and Saturdays.

(Photo: Cristina Ionescu | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com