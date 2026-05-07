Weekend calendar: Bucharest Half Marathon, Bucharest Street Food Festival, Village Museum Days

The warmer weather brings a host of outdoor events, while the European Film Festival kicks off its Bucharest edition.

In Bucharest:

European Film Festival

May 6 – May 17

The Bucharest edition kicks off with an anniversary gala at the Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), followed by screenings held at Apollo111 Cinema, Elvire Popesco Cinema, Cinema Union, and Grădina cu Filme. More details here.

Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum Days

May 10 – May 17

The outdoor museum marks its 90th anniversary with a program covering exhibitions, concerts, and more. Further info here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Art Safari

Until July 19

The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.

Concert @ George Enescu Philharmonic

May 7, 8

Erik Nielsen conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Felix Mendelssohn, Frédéric Chopin, and Robert Schumann. Pianist Alexander Gadjiev is the soloist. More details here.

Vlad Nancă – Construction Time Again

April 24 - June 6

Titled after a Depeche Mode album, the exhibition imagines the relocation of modernism onto another planet. Fragments of a promising future envisioned in the second half of the 20th century re-emerge in mosaics, sculptures, and subtle series of works on paper – not nostalgically, but as a new chance within a speculative universe. This is Vlad Nancă’s first solo exhibition with Gaep. More details here.

Liliana Basarab - Not Cruel, Truthful

April 17 – June 26

Liliana Basarab’s solo exhibition, open at Sandwich Neurohope, welcomes the public with works that bring into focus “routines recovered through a drifting gaze, one that shifts from what is expected to be seen toward the peripheral, toward underexplored social niches.”

Ramon Sadîc – Supernova

April 17 – June 26

Ramon Sadîc’s first solo exhibition in collaboration with Sandwich brings together a series of paintings through which the artist “probes his position within a context marked by social and political instability, constructing a visual meditation on contemporary uncertainty.”

Svaneborg Kardyb concert

May 7

The Danish electronic jazz duo returns to Bucharest and performs in Control Club. More here.

Bucharest Half Marathon

May 9 – May 10

Some 12,000 runners are expected at the event, which covers a 21k race, a relay 3x, a 10k race, a 2.5 km fun race, and a walkathon. More here.

Bucharest Street Food Festival

May 9 – May 10

The food truck lineup continues brings international cuisines and creative reinterpretations. The public can also sample paella prepared by chefs competing for a spot in the finals of the World Paella Day Cup in Valencia. More info here.

In the country:

More Real than Nature

Until May 31

This group exhibition, open at Jecza Gallery in Timişoara, explores the evolving relationship between the figurative and the abstract within the context of contemporary visual culture. More here.

Nona Inescu - Afterlife – Still Life

April 17 – June 6

Nona Inescu's solo exhibition at Isho Office in Timişoara consolidates her practice of recent years, which includes photography, objects, installations, video and sound, and explores the relationship between the human body and the environment from a post-humanist perspective. More here.

Oláh Gyárfás - The Broken Corner of the Cube

April 17 – June 6

Also on view at Isho Office, the exhibition explores the relationships between humans and the plant and animal world, using ecologically responsible production methodologies. More here.

Tears That Laugh, Laughs That Cry

Until June 21

The exhibition, open at NOCA Oradea, explores the multiple facets of crying and laughter by bringing together twenty intergenerational and multicultural artistic positions. More here.

(Photo: Pfongabe33 | Dreamstime.com)