Weekend calendar: Bucharest Half Marathon, Bucharest Street Food Festival, Village Museum Days
The warmer weather brings a host of outdoor events, while the European Film Festival kicks off its Bucharest edition.
In Bucharest:
European Film Festival
May 6 – May 17
The Bucharest edition kicks off with an anniversary gala at the Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), followed by screenings held at Apollo111 Cinema, Elvire Popesco Cinema, Cinema Union, and Grădina cu Filme. More details here.
Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum Days
May 10 – May 17
The outdoor museum marks its 90th anniversary with a program covering exhibitions, concerts, and more. Further info here.
Open Streets
Until October 11
For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.
Art Safari
Until July 19
The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.
Concert @ George Enescu Philharmonic
May 7, 8
Erik Nielsen conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Felix Mendelssohn, Frédéric Chopin, and Robert Schumann. Pianist Alexander Gadjiev is the soloist. More details here.
Vlad Nancă – Construction Time Again
April 24 - June 6
Titled after a Depeche Mode album, the exhibition imagines the relocation of modernism onto another planet. Fragments of a promising future envisioned in the second half of the 20th century re-emerge in mosaics, sculptures, and subtle series of works on paper – not nostalgically, but as a new chance within a speculative universe. This is Vlad Nancă’s first solo exhibition with Gaep. More details here.
Liliana Basarab - Not Cruel, Truthful
April 17 – June 26
Liliana Basarab’s solo exhibition, open at Sandwich Neurohope, welcomes the public with works that bring into focus “routines recovered through a drifting gaze, one that shifts from what is expected to be seen toward the peripheral, toward underexplored social niches.”
Ramon Sadîc – Supernova
April 17 – June 26
Ramon Sadîc’s first solo exhibition in collaboration with Sandwich brings together a series of paintings through which the artist “probes his position within a context marked by social and political instability, constructing a visual meditation on contemporary uncertainty.”
Svaneborg Kardyb concert
May 7
The Danish electronic jazz duo returns to Bucharest and performs in Control Club. More here.
Bucharest Half Marathon
May 9 – May 10
Some 12,000 runners are expected at the event, which covers a 21k race, a relay 3x, a 10k race, a 2.5 km fun race, and a walkathon. More here.
Bucharest Street Food Festival
May 9 – May 10
The food truck lineup continues brings international cuisines and creative reinterpretations. The public can also sample paella prepared by chefs competing for a spot in the finals of the World Paella Day Cup in Valencia. More info here.
In the country:
More Real than Nature
Until May 31
This group exhibition, open at Jecza Gallery in Timişoara, explores the evolving relationship between the figurative and the abstract within the context of contemporary visual culture. More here.
Nona Inescu - Afterlife – Still Life
April 17 – June 6
Nona Inescu's solo exhibition at Isho Office in Timişoara consolidates her practice of recent years, which includes photography, objects, installations, video and sound, and explores the relationship between the human body and the environment from a post-humanist perspective. More here.
Oláh Gyárfás - The Broken Corner of the Cube
April 17 – June 6
Also on view at Isho Office, the exhibition explores the relationships between humans and the plant and animal world, using ecologically responsible production methodologies. More here.
Tears That Laugh, Laughs That Cry
Until June 21
The exhibition, open at NOCA Oradea, explores the multiple facets of crying and laughter by bringing together twenty intergenerational and multicultural artistic positions. More here.
(Photo: Pfongabe33 | Dreamstime.com)
editor@romania-insider.com