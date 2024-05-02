Weekend calendar: Open Streets, Art Safari and more

Several exhibitions remain open in Bucharest during the Easter weekend, when those who haven’t left the city can enjoy the Open Streets event or visiting the Botanical Garden.

In Bucharest:

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

* During the Easter weekend, Calea Victoriei will close for traffic between 10:00 and 22:00, allowing those interested to (re)discover the architectural variety of the city and explore historic areas in the city’s downtown.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

*The event is open over the Easter weekend and it also hosts workshops for children, where the the young one can learn how to paint Easter eggs.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

*The exhibition is open during the Easter weekend according to its regular visiting hours.

Jonathan Lasker: Paintings from Five Decades

Until May 11

The solo exhibition of the New-York-based painter is open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) in Bucharest. The show, part of MARe’s international program, includes 15 large-size works by the artist, created over the past five decades and selected from various European collections. More details here.

*The museum is closed between May 1 and May 7.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Being Van Gogh & The Revolutionary Art: From Monet to Kandinsky

Until June 16

The National Library of Romania hosts two immersive exhibitions mixing HD screenings, music, and special effects to let visitors experience the work of painters such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne, Eduard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and more. Further details here.

*The exhibition is closed on May 5

Enchanted Garden

Until June 30

The exhibition, which opens at the Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden, showcases the flower-themed photos of Austrian photographer Norbert Kopf. The show is open at the garden’s exhibition pavilion. More here.

*The greenhouses and the museums are closed between May 1 and May 7 but the garden remains open between 08:00 and 20:00 unless a day with strong winds is forecast.

In the country

All you have seen will come true - Andrei Gamarț @ Constanța Art Museum

Until May 12

After being presented in Brașov, All you have seen will come true will go on display in Constanța, following a partnership between the city’s Art Museum and Mobius Gallery. The show is a retrospective of the last ten years of the artist. More here.

* The museum is closed on May 5 and May 6.

Craiova Easter Fair

Until May 12

Season products, fairy tale decorations, and musical performances await tourists and locals in the city's Romanescu Park. More here.

Timișoara Easter Fair

Until May 6

The event takes place in the city’s Libertății, Sf. Gheorghe and Traian squares, each with its own role in building up the festive atmosphere. More here.

Also open are the Easter fairs in Sibiu, Oradea, Brașov, Suceava. We have compiled a list of them here.

*The fair in Craiova has announced a program for the Easter weekend, the one in Timișoara has not. Further updates are available on every event’s channels.

(Photo: Mihai Neacsu / Dreamstime)