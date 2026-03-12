Events

Weekend calendar: Leonidas Kavakos @ Romanian Athenaeum, Chocolate Saga, PetExpo

12 March 2026

A chocolate-themed event and one for pet lovers add to the lineup of concerts, exhibitions, and film screenings in Bucharest.

In Bucharest:

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

March 12, 13

Andrei Boreyko conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Tchaikovsky, Giuseppe Martucci, and Ottorino Respighi. Violinist Leonidas Kavakos is the soloist. More details here.

RomanIa- Identity Representation of Traditional Dress in Art

Until March 15

The exhibition showcases various depictions of the traditional Romanian blouse ia as captured in painting, sculpture, drawing, photography, installation, film, music, posters, and more.

Ștefan Bertalan – In Tune with the World

Until May 3

This retrospective dedicated to the work of Romanian artist Ștefan Bertalan is held at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe). More details here.

Pavel Brăila - Echoes of Harmony and Silent Cries

Until April 4

The artist’s second solo show with Gaep features three new series of works: glass sculptures, ceramic objects, and paintings. More details here.

Chocolate Saga

March 13 – March 15

The National Library of Romania hosts this event that covers tasting sessions, demonstrations from artisans, workshops and more. Further details here.

PetExpo

March 14 – March 15

Companies in the pet market showcase products and services at this event held at Romexpo, where pet owners and their fur babies can attend various workshops and activities. More here.

In the country:

Retinal Vertigo

Until March 21

This solo exhibition by artist Radu Oreian is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

(Photo: Masezdromaderi | Dreamstime.com)

