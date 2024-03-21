Weekend calendar: French Film Festival, Echoes of Ji.hlava, Bookfest Timișoara and more

French feature films, Czech documentaries, and festivals marking the Feast of Annunciation are on in Bucharest, while Iași hosts a festival focused on Italian cinema and Timișoara a book fair.

In Bucharest:

French Film Festival

March 21 – March 31

This is the 28th edition of the event celebrating French cinema and the theme this year is Vertiges. In times marked by continuous acceleration, change, and lack of balance, the public is invited to reflect on what can change, if at all, and what cinema can tell about change. Twenty-eight films will be screened at Elvire Popesco Cinema. The program is available here.

Echoes of Ji.hlava

Until March 28

The Czech Center in Bucharest hosts the program of documentary film screenings Echoes of Ji.hlava, where the public can see four productions that were selected for the latest edition of the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival. Workshops and Q&As with the directors are also part of the program. Entry is free. More details here.

Art Safari

March 8 – July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

March 21, 22

Leonard Slatkin conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a program of works by Ștefan Zorzor, Tchaikovsky, and Berlioz. Austrian cellist Kian Soltani is the soloist. Further details here.

La Bohème@ ONB

March 24

This production of Puccini’s four-act opera sees Marta Sandu Ofrimas as Mimi and Daniel Magdal as Rodolfo. The entire cast is listed here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until May 12

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult

Until April 30

The exhibition at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) focused on the Surrealist painter brings together works from the collections of local and European museums – paintings, drawings, books, magazines and more. More here.

Jonathan Lasker: Paintings from Five Decades

Until May 11

The solo exhibition of the New-York-based painter is open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) in Bucharest. The show, part of MARe’s international program, includes 15 large-size works by the artist, created over the past five decades and selected from various European collections. More details here.

Théo Massoulier: Organism

Until March 30

Théo Massoulier’s first solo show with Gaep presents new sculptures, assemblages and paintings that investigate our relationship with technology and the distinction between alive and non-alive. Further details here and here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). The program opens on March 15th with a screening of Titian. The Empire of Color. More here.

Annunciation Fair

March 22 – March 24

The Romanian Peasant Museum hosts the fair marking the traditional celebration known as Blagoveștenia. Artisans will exhibit at the event hand-made traditional clothing and shoes, ceramics, carpets, furniture, Easter ornaments, decorations, jewelry as well as cosmetics. There will also be an area for traditional dishes. More details here.

Festival Pescăresc de Buna Vestire – Feast of Annunciation Fish Festival

March 22 – March 25

Alveola Kiseleff hosts this event where fish and seafood dishes will be prepared by chefs and cooks from all over the country. More on the event here.

In the country

Bookfest Timișoara

March 21 – March 24

More than 30 events are part of the program of the book fair taking place at CRAFT (Regional Business Center). Entrance is free. More details on the guests and the events here.

Visuali Italiane- The new Italian cinema in Romania

March 23 – March 24

The festival holds its Iași edition at Ateneu Cinema, where the public can see recent releases from established or emerging directors, as well as reference productions. The program is curated by film critic Eddie Bertozzi, the coordinator of the Pardi di domain selection committee of the Locarno International Film Festival. More details here.

Emergencies - Lia and Dan Perjovschi double solo show @ Brașov Art Museum

Until April 30

The exhibition showcases parts of the research the two artists conducted over the last 35 years. Lia Perjovschi’s works, grouped under the title Survival Kit, meet Dan Perjovschi’s, presented in the section Press Stress. The exhibition is open at the Brașov Art Museum. More here.

All you have seen will come true - Andrei Gamarț @ Constanța Art Museum

Until May 12

After being presented in Brașov, All you have seen will come true will go on display in Constanța, following a partnership between the city’s Art Museum and Mobius Gallery. The show is a retrospective of the last ten years of the artist. More here.

(Photo: ifeelstock/ Dreamstime)

editor@romania-insider.com