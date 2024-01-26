Culture

Théo Massoulier’s first Bucharest exhibition to open end-February

26 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first Bucharest exhibition of Lyon-based artist Théo Massoulier is scheduled to open at the end of February at Gaep, which announced it is representing the artist.

The artist is known for the assemblages gathering mineral elements, plants, and artefacts referencing lab biological cultures or small prebiotic matrixes. Recently, he started working on a series of paintings with novel, magnetically-activated bas-reliefs.

Massoulier’s interest in processes of coevolution, hybridization, metamorphosis, and entanglement is manifested through an artistic practice informed by biology, genetic engineering, and philosophy, as well as the aesthetics of biopunk, simulation games, and Neo-Geo art, according to a presentation of his work from the gallery. His sculptures, installations and bas-relief paintings destabilize demarcations between the organic and the synthetic, human and non-human, man-made and machine-made. They ask incisive questions about the systemic tensions revealed by the crises of the Anthropocene; our relentless technological drive, including the merging of technology and biology via gene editing tools; the utopias and dystopias arising from the prospect of full automation; and the manifold contradictions of consumption and desire, such as the glorification of certain objects in the face of increasing dematerialization.

“I am interested in the systemic tensions revealed by the crises of the Anthropocene and in their corresponding aesthetics: the principle of metamorphosis and emergence, fluidification of structures, technologization of life, in light of the concept of entropy and the resource-waste dialectic,” the artist explains.

In addition to Massoulier, Gaep represents 13 artists, namely Răzvan Anton, Pavel Brăila, Felipe Cohen, Vlatka Horvat, Théo Massoulier, Sebastian Moldovan, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, Mihai Plătică, Raluca Popa, Marilena Preda Sânc, Mircea Stănescu, and Ignacio Uriarte, and has long-term collaborations with Radu Cioca and Tania Mouraud. In its more than nine years of activity, Gaep, established by cultural manager Andrei Breahnă and architect Raluca Șoaita, held 42 gallery exhibitions and seven online ones and attended 27 art fairs.

(Photo: Théo Massoulier, Anthropic Combinations of Entropic Elements, Lyon Biennale 2019 by Blaise Adilon, courtesy of the artist and Gaep)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Culture

Théo Massoulier’s first Bucharest exhibition to open end-February

26 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The first Bucharest exhibition of Lyon-based artist Théo Massoulier is scheduled to open at the end of February at Gaep, which announced it is representing the artist.

The artist is known for the assemblages gathering mineral elements, plants, and artefacts referencing lab biological cultures or small prebiotic matrixes. Recently, he started working on a series of paintings with novel, magnetically-activated bas-reliefs.

Massoulier’s interest in processes of coevolution, hybridization, metamorphosis, and entanglement is manifested through an artistic practice informed by biology, genetic engineering, and philosophy, as well as the aesthetics of biopunk, simulation games, and Neo-Geo art, according to a presentation of his work from the gallery. His sculptures, installations and bas-relief paintings destabilize demarcations between the organic and the synthetic, human and non-human, man-made and machine-made. They ask incisive questions about the systemic tensions revealed by the crises of the Anthropocene; our relentless technological drive, including the merging of technology and biology via gene editing tools; the utopias and dystopias arising from the prospect of full automation; and the manifold contradictions of consumption and desire, such as the glorification of certain objects in the face of increasing dematerialization.

“I am interested in the systemic tensions revealed by the crises of the Anthropocene and in their corresponding aesthetics: the principle of metamorphosis and emergence, fluidification of structures, technologization of life, in light of the concept of entropy and the resource-waste dialectic,” the artist explains.

In addition to Massoulier, Gaep represents 13 artists, namely Răzvan Anton, Pavel Brăila, Felipe Cohen, Vlatka Horvat, Théo Massoulier, Sebastian Moldovan, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, Mihai Plătică, Raluca Popa, Marilena Preda Sânc, Mircea Stănescu, and Ignacio Uriarte, and has long-term collaborations with Radu Cioca and Tania Mouraud. In its more than nine years of activity, Gaep, established by cultural manager Andrei Breahnă and architect Raluca Șoaita, held 42 gallery exhibitions and seven online ones and attended 27 art fairs.

(Photo: Théo Massoulier, Anthropic Combinations of Entropic Elements, Lyon Biennale 2019 by Blaise Adilon, courtesy of the artist and Gaep)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water