Echoes of Ji.hlava: Program of documentary screenings at Czech Center in Bucharest

The program of documentary film screenings Echoes of Ji.hlava holds another edition at the Czech Center in Bucharest between March 18 and March 28.

The public can see four productions that were selected for the latest edition of the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival.

The program includes screenings of Marta Kovářová’s The World According to My Dad (March 18), Matej Bobrik’s Distances (March 21), Jaro Vojtek’s The Third End of the Stick (March 25), and Jarmila Štuková’s Is There Any Place For Me, Please? (March 28).

Director Marta Kovářová and film protagonist Jiří Svoboda will attend a Q&A session after the screening of The World According to My Dad. On March 19, they will deliver a masterclass at the film and theater university UNATC. Director Jarmila Štuková and producer Maja Hamplová will also deliver a masterclass at UNATC on March 28 and be available for a Q&A session after the screening. The directors who cannot attend the screenings in Bucharest will participate in online Q&A sessions.

Established in 1997 by a group of high schoolers in Jihlava, the Czech Republic, the Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival has become an unmissable event in its 27-year history. The festival has sections for long-form and short-form documentaries, in addition to programs for industry professionals. The Echoes of Ji.hlava program aims to bring the festival to other cities outside the Czech Republic, Bucharest being one of them.

“It has always been important for us to think of Ji.hlava IDFF in an international context and connect films and directors all over the world. Most of the challenges we face today have no boundaries, just like the Ji.hlava program, which will see editions in Brussels, New York, Warsaw, and, traditionally, Bucharest,” René Kubášek, director of international relations at Ji.hlava IDFF and a former director of the Czech Center in Bucharest, explained.

Access to the screenings is free of charge. The films are screened with English subtitles. The screenings start at 19:30.

(Photo: Scene from The World According to My Dad Echoes, courtesy of the Czech Center)

