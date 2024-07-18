Weekend calendar: Electric Castle, Metalhead Meeting, Icon Arts, Ceau, Cinema! and more

Exhibitions and a retrospective focused on sport films keep Bucharest audiences in the cool indoors, while numerous and varied festivals take place across the country.

In Bucharest:

Sport retrospective @ Elvire Popesco Cinema

July 19 – July 21

The retrospective covers films about sport and celebrates this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games, held in France. More on the program here.

Metalhead Meeting

July 17 – July 20

Judas Priest, Doro, Steel Panther, Skindred, Alestorm, Kamelot, and Moonspell are among those performing at the festival, which takes place outdoor at Romexpo. More info here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

Adrian Cojocaru: Acts of In-Between

Opening July 19

This is the first exhibition in Gaep’s new multiyear program Gaep Presents. Informed by a fine dining experience, this new body of work takes us behind the scenes, both in a restaurant and in the artist’s studio, to look at what diners and viewers don’t usually see. The solo show features six large-scale works that blend charcoal drawing on canvas with richly textural painting. More here.

Gentle is the Night, Soul is the Garden

Until August 20

This is the second exhibition of artist Diana Oțet at Scemtovici & Benowitz Gallery and covers works made between 2019 and 2024.

Dă-te din drum!

Until August 3

Artist Ioana Ruse documents her experience of moving to a foreign country in this exhibition open at Bragadiru Palace.

Neurovegetal

Until August 10

Kulterra Gallery hosts this exhibition by Aurelia Chiru, showcasing a series of works presenting “semi-bastract floral, feminine, and gestural” forms.

In the country:

Marius Bercea: This Side of Paradise

Until August 17

The Art Encounters Foundation presents this comprehensive solo exhibition by artist Marius Bercea, bringing together in Timișoara over 40 paintings and drawings created in the past 15 years in Cluj-Napoca and California. Further details here.

Lifeline

Until August 4

The show, held at the Timișoara Art Museum, offers a panorama of the work of the last 20 years by German artist Dieter Mammel. More here.

Ceau, Cinema!

July 17 - July 21

Close to 40 films, many of them screened for the first time in the country, are part of the program. The Timişoara event runs a competition section, one for children, sections focusing on France and Judit Elek, special screenings and more. The program is listed here.

Icon Arts

July 20 - August 11

The festival dedicated to classical music and contemporary arts returns to seven localities in southern Transylvania: Biertan, Brașov, Copșa Mare, Moșna, Richiș, Rusești, and Sibiu. Twenty concerts, which will bring together over 120 artists, are scheduled. More on the program here.

Electric Castle

July 17 – July 21

The event, held on the domain of the Banffy Castle, in Bonțida, near Cluj-Napoca, counts among its headliners Massive Attack, Bring Me The Horizon, Chase & Status, Paolo Nutini, Rema, Sean Paul and more. Further details here.

(Photo: Salajean/ Dreamstime)