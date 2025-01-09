Weekend calendar: Johann Strauss Festival, New Year concert, and more

Events are slowly picking up as the holiday season has ended and the Bucharest offer this weekend includes several concerts and exhibitions.

In Bucharest:

Budapest Gypsy Symphony Orchestra - 100 Gypsy Violins

January 11

Sala Palatului is set to become the “playground” for this ensemble bringing together “virtuosity and an infectious zest for life” to deliver an extensive repertoire. More details here.

Johann Strauss Festival

January 11

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Constantin Grigore, celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of Johann Strauss II with a concert at the Romanian Athenaeum. More details here.

New Year concert

January 12

Paul Constantinescu Philharmonic in Ploieşti delivers this concert hosted by the Romanian Athenaeum. The program includes works by Johann Strauss II, Franz Lehár, Jacques Offenbach, and Johann Strauss I. More here.

Garden of Lights: Beauty and the Beast

Until March 2

The Botanical Garden hosts another edition of the Garden of Lights event, this time with the theme of Beauty and the Beast. More details here.

Mnemonics [back to the future]

Until February 8

The exhibition, occasioned by GAEP’s 10th anniversary, brings together new works by all the 14 artists that the gallery represents or collaborates with on a long-term basis. More details here.

In the country:

The Lights of Caravaggio. The Beginning of Modernity in European Painting, Masterpieces from the Roberto Longhi Collection

Until February 28

The exhibition, which aims to highlight Caravaggio's influence among his contemporaries and his contribution to European Baroque, includes one painting by Caravaggio, alongside works by artists such as Lorenzo Lotto, Juseppe Ribera, Gian Battista Caracciolo, Dirck van Baburen, Mattia Preti, Gerrit Van Honthorst. More details here.

UnWorlding

Until March 1

This exhibition by artistic duo Anca Benera and Arnold Estefán, the Romanian artists based in Vienna, is open at the Art Encounters Foundation in Timișoara. More here.

(Photo: Pavalache Stelian | Dreamstime.com)

