Weekend calendar: Memory of Holocaust Film Days, concerts, exhibitions

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked in Bucharest with a program of films on the topic, while ongoing exhibitions await visitors with a variety of topics and genres.

In Bucharest

Memory of Holocaust Film Days

January 25- January 28

The Romanian Peasant Museum Cinema hosts this program of Holocaust-themed film screenings. Access is free but prior reservation is needed. Further details here and here.

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

January 25, 26

Christoph König conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra in a program of works by Mieczyslaw Weinberg and Mozart, alongside cellist Enrico Dindo. Soprano Aurelia Florian, mezzo-soprano Antonela Bârnat, tenor Andrei Petre, and bass-baritone Beniamin Pop. Iosif Ion Prunner conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Choir. More details here.

Great painters in the Prado Museum – film screenings

Until February 23

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) hosts this series of documentary screenings about important Spanish artist or who had a connection with Spain. On January 26, Patinir, the invention of landscape is scheduled. Access is based on the ticket to the exhibition Benito Román: The Prodigious Decade. The Living Constitution. The documentaries are screened with English and Romanian subtitles. More here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until May 12

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult

Until April 30

The exhibition at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) focused on the Surrealist painter brings together works from the collections of local and European museums – paintings, drawings, books, magazines and more. More here.

Benito Román: The Prodigious Decade. The Living Constitution

Until February 25

The National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) hosts this photography exhibition curated by Chema Conesa and organized in a partnership with the Cervantes Institute in Bucharest. The photos of Benito Román, described as “an authentic portrait of a decade in which we Spaniards discovered faith in ourselves,” showcase the day to day of apparently insubstantial events that have turned into an account of the sociopolitical change of the country. More details here.

The Signs for Somewhere and Elsewhere and Here and Now

Until February 3

Works by Răzvan Anton, Pavel Brăila, Felipe Cohen, Vlatka Horvat, Sebastian Moldovan, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, Mihai Plătică, Raluca Popa, Marilena Preda Sânc, Mircea Stănescu, and Ignacio Uriarte are on display at Gaep’s new venue. More details here.

Andrei Bîrsan – The 80s Generation: A Photographic Journey

Until February 20

The life of Romanian students in the 1980s as captured by photographer Andrei Bîrsan in this exhibition open at Undeva în Comunism (6 Covaci St, Old Town). More details here.

Acumulare.colecție 3

Until February 11

This exhibition-collection of works gifted by the co-founder of Celula de Artă, Daniel Loagăr, is open at the venue at 53 Carol Blvd. It showcases works by Alex Manea, Alexandra Baciu, Louis Kareem Jamal, Ioana Badea, Adelina Cîmpeanu, Denis Nanciu, Andrei Cornea, Anca Coller and Not Bob. More details here.

Experimental I

Until February 24

An experimental photography exhibition by artist Marius Adrian is open at the Pop Up Window of Kulterra Gallery (104 - 106 Știrbey Vodă). Further details here.

Alice in Wonderland @ Botanical Garden

Until March 3

This outdoor multimedia exhibition combining light and music, open at Dimitrie Brandza Botanical Garden, invites children and grownups alike to discover the magical universe of Alice in Wonderland. Further details here.

In the country

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

Until January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

Vienna’s Borrowed Gods, Petrified Witnesses

Until February 4

The symbols, messages, and power plays hidden in the ornaments of historical palaces and buildings of Vienna are captured in this selection of photos by Christine de Grancy. The exhibition is open at the Brukenthal Museum: Sala Multimedia – Casa Albastră in Sibiu. More details here.

(Photo: Florin Ghidu | Dreamstime.com)

