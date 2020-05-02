Weekend calendar: Luka Šulić concert, Venice Carnival Ball, Disney in Concert, Ozosep Fair

Events:
Theatre Russian Ballet Sankt Petersburg - Swan Lake: February 9 at the Bucharest Opera. More details here.
Venice Carnival Ball: February 8 at Bragadiru Palace. More about this fundraising event here.
Luka Šulić - Vivaldi's Seasons: February 8 at Sala Palatului. More details here.
Disney in Concert - Magical Music From The Movies: February 7 - 8 at the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus. More on the event here.
Fishing & Hunting Expo: February 6-9 at Romexpo. More details here.
Movie openings:
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Starring: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Derek Wilson
Little Women
Starring: Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Emma Watson
(Photo: Luka Šulić Facebook Page)
