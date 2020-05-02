Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 19:19
Events
Weekend calendar: Luka Šulić concert, Venice Carnival Ball, Disney in Concert, Ozosep Fair
06 February 2020
Events:

Theatre Russian Ballet Sankt Petersburg - Swan Lake: February 9 at the Bucharest Opera. More details here.

Venice Carnival Ball: February 8 at Bragadiru Palace. More about this fundraising event here.

Luka Šulić - Vivaldi's Seasons: February 8 at Sala Palatului. More details here.

Ozosep Fair: February 8-9 at Verona Garden. Further info on this traditional gastronomy fair here.

Disney in Concert - Magical Music From The Movies: February 7 - 8 at the Bucharest Metropolitan Circus. More on the event here.

Fishing & Hunting Expo: February 6-9 at Romexpo. More details here.

Movie openings:

Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Starring: Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Derek Wilson

Little Women

Starring: Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Emma Watson

(Photo: Luka Šulić Facebook Page)

Normal

40