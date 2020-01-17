Venice Carnival Ball in Bucharest raises money for local charities

IWA - International Women’s Association of Bucharest, in partnership with Ferrari, will organize the Venice Carnival Ball early next month. The event will take place at the Bragadiru Palace in Bucharest on February 8, between 19:00 and 01:00.
Inspired by the Venice Carnival, the guests are encouraged to wear costumes inspired by the great royal courts, and to complete their outfits with masks. The most creative costume will receive a prize, the organizers announced.
Tickets for this event are minimum donations of EUR 120 or RON 570. The profits from this event will go to IWA Charity, which works with local entities to support the disadvantaged categories.
Tickets can be purchased online at Iwabucharest.ro.
(Photo source: the organizers)
