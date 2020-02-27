Weekend calendar: Nikos Vertis concert, Martisor fairs, documentary about Colectiv club fire

Events:
Nikos Vertis concert: February 26,27,28 at Sala Palatului. More details here.
Martisor Fair at the Romanian Peasant Museum: February 26 - March 1. More about the event here.
Martisor Fair at the Village Museum: ongoing, ends March 8. More details here.
Christoph Niemann exhibition at the National Museum of Contemporary Art: February 27 - March 29. More about the event here.
The Hidden History of a Symbolic Portrait: Tristan Tzara: ongoing, ends February 29 at the National Museum of Art of Romania. More about the event here.
Movie openings:
Colectiv
Starring: Narcis Hogea, Cătălin Tolontan, Mirela Neag, Răzvan Luțac, Camelia Roiu, Tedy Ursuleanu, Vlad Voiculescu, Nicoleta Ciobanu
The Invisible Man
Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid
(Photo: Nikos Vertis Facebook Page)
Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you understand and disccover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here!