Weekend calendar: Nikos Vertis concert, Martisor fairs, documentary about Colectiv club fire

Events:

Nikos Vertis concert: February 26,27,28 at Sala Palatului. More details here.

Martisor Fair at the Romanian Peasant Museum: February 26 - March 1. More about the event here.

Martisor Fair at the Village Museum: ongoing, ends March 8. More details here.

Christoph Niemann exhibition at the National Museum of Contemporary Art: February 27 - March 29. More about the event here.

The Hidden History of a Symbolic Portrait: Tristan Tzara: ongoing, ends February 29 at the National Museum of Art of Romania. More about the event here.

Movie openings:

Colectiv

Starring: Narcis Hogea, Cătălin Tolontan, Mirela Neag, Răzvan Luțac, Camelia Roiu, Tedy Ursuleanu, Vlad Voiculescu, Nicoleta Ciobanu

The Invisible Man

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid

