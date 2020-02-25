Works of illustrator Christoph Niemann go on display in Bucharest

Some of the best known works and narrative series of illustrator Christoph Niemann will go on display at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC).

New solo show opening next week (2/27) at the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Bucharest. A retrospective with visual essays, covers and prints. See you there!

More info:https://t.co/sn9Bo18BJb pic.twitter.com/1hNqhE37cv — Christoph Niemann (@abstractsunday) February 23, 2020

Among the works are The New Yorker covers, Sunday Sketches, Let It Dough, Political Illustrations, Abstract City, and the Wired illustrations.

The works of Christoph Niemann regularly feature on the covers of magazines such as The New Yorker, National Geographic or The New York Times. He drew live at the Venice Art Biennale, at the London Olympics and drew the New York City Marathon while he was running.

For The New Yorker, he created a first cover using augmented reality.

He also worked for Hermès, Google, LAMY and the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

The exhibition is open at MNAC between February 27 and March 29.

(Photo: Bogdancaraman | Dreamstime.com)