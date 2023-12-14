With a little over a week left until Christmas, more events aim to support those in need, while season markets, fairs and concerts fill the going-out agenda.

In Bucharest

George Enescu Philharmonic concerts

December 14, 15

The George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Mihhail Gerts, performs a program of works by Felix Mendelssohn, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and Sergei Prokofiev. Arabella Steinbacher plays the violin. More details here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until May 12

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Victor Brauner. Between the oneiric and the occult

Until April 30

The exhibition at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) focused on the Surrealist painter brings together works from the collections of local and European museums – paintings, drawings, books, magazines and more. More here.

Art Safari

Until January 14

An edition focused on music, the story of the nocturnal city, love, and legendary bags worn by stars and superstars. The program is available here.

The Picasso Effect

Until January 22

The exhibition open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) includes works by Picasso and by Romanian artists he influence. More on this here.

Fall season at the National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC)

Starting November 2

The fall season covers MNAC’s efforts to recover important personalities in the recent history of Romanian visual arts, solo exhibitions, representatives of cultural minorities that contribute today to the diversity of the art scene, but also an international group exhibition. More details are available here.

The Signs for Somewhere and Elsewhere and Here and Now

Until February 3

Works by Răzvan Anton, Pavel Brăila, Felipe Cohen, Vlatka Horvat, Sebastian Moldovan, Damir Očko, Cătălin Pîslaru, Mihai Plătică, Raluca Popa, Marilena Preda Sânc, Mircea Stănescu, and Ignacio Uriarte are on display at Gaep’s new venue. More details here.

Alice in Wonderland @ Botanical Garden

Until March 3

This outdoor multimedia exhibition combining light and music, open at Dimitrie Brandza Botanical Garden, invites children and grownups alike to discover the magical universe of Alice in Wonderland. Further details here.

Bucharest Christmas Market

November 30 – December 26

Activities and attractions for the entire family are part of the program of the event taking place in Piața Constituției. Visitors can find here a 30-meter-tall Christmas tree, traditional and international dishes, carol concerts, and various activities. More on the program here.

West Side Christmas Market

November 29 – December 27

The Christmas market organized by Untold Universe in Drumul Taberei in Bucharest’s District 6 features a program of diverse activities and concerts. More on the program here.

Art for Christmas

December 14 – January 20

Bragadiru Palace hosts an exhibition and sale gathering works of close to 30 emerging artists who exhibited in the venues of Celula de Artă in the past years. The exhibition covers tens of works, ranging from painting and sculpture to mixed media. Entrance is free. More details here.

Christmas tree decorating at the Village Museum

Until December 20

All those who wish to enjoy the festive spirit are invited to adopt one of the fir trees in the Village Museum’s yard and decorate it. Biodegradable decorations, such as apples, nuts or pretzels, are expected. More details here.

Toy and decorations workshop for Ana și Copiii

December 17, 18

Hilton Garden Inn Bucharest Old Town hosts this charity workshop where children can learn how to make ornaments, and visitors can discover presents created by the children in the care of Ana și Copiii Association. Santa Clause’s workshop ends on December 18 with a carol concert. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the association, which hosts more than 200 children every day. More details here.

The Book of Good Deeds

Until December 20

Dimitrie Gusti Village Museum receives donations for children from vulnerable environments at its administrative building on 20 Kiseleff Road. Toys and new clothing for children in the care centers in Bucharest and Ilfov are collected. More details here.

Be Santa Clause for One Day

Until December 16/ December 23

This humanitarian campaign aims to reach more than 2,000 children in the counties of Constanța, Teleorman and Dolj. Anyone can donate clothing and winter footwear, toys, school supplies, books, non-perishable foods, sweets and hygiene products until December 16 at the National Library of Romania. A gingerbread marathon, scheduled for December 18 and 19, invites children and parents to lend a helping hand in preparing the sweets that will reach the children in families in disadvantaged environments. The gifts will reach the children on December 23. More on this campaign here.

Christmas Concert

December 14

The Anima Orchestra of the Sfântul Iosif Cathedral in Bucharest performs. Entrance is free, within available seating. More here.

Christus Natus Est – Carol concert

December 16

The concert is organized by the support of the Diocesan Center for Youth - Choirs for children and youth in the parishes of the Bucharest Archdiocese. Entrance is free, within available seating. More here.

In the country

Brâncuși: Romanian Sources and Universal Perspectives

Until January 28

The National Art Museum of Timișoara hosts this exhibition gathering some 100 works of the Romanian artist: sculptures, drawings, and photos. More here.

Timișoara Christmas Market

November 26 – January 7

A dome of lights and the Christmas tree have been set up in front of the city’s Opera House, the Ferris wheel is in Victoriei Square, while the ice skating rink can be found in Libertății Square. As a first this year, Sf. Gheorghe Square will also have festive decorations. More here.

Sibiu Christmas Market

November 17 - January 2

Sibiu’s Grand Square hosts one of the most popular Christmas markets in the country. Season products, a corner and activities for children, and light projections are part of the program. More details here.

Craiova Christmas Market

November 17 – January 2

The fair takes place in four venues in the city, namely the Old Town, William Shakespeare Square, Doljana, and Mihai Viteazul Square. Among other attractions, visitors can take a ride on the Ferris wheel and take photos at the unique little houses painted by artists. More here.

Cluj Christmas Market – Planet Christmas

November 24 – December 31

Organized by Untold Universe, the market takes place in Unirii Square. Carla’s Dreams, EMAA and Speak Floyd are among the artists performing at the event this weekend. More here.

Brașov Christmas Market

November 30 – January 7

The Council Square in Brașov hosts the event, which takes place under the theme of Fairytale December in Brașov. Various activities and events, the stalls with season items and gifts and an ice skating rink are among the things visitors can find here. More here.

(Photo: Gicu Boboc, courtesy of Arcub)

