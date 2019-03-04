Weekend calendar: Turkish Culture Days, KINOdiseea Altfel, Bucharest Wine Fair, cherry blossoms viewing

Events:

Turkish Culture Days: ongoing, ends April 7. A festival celebrating Turkish culture, with concerts, workshops, films, exhibitions and gastronomy. More details here.

KINOdiseea Altfel: April 4 - April 7 at Elvire Popesco Cinema. The event presents a selection from the best films screened at KINOdiseea 2018. The program is available here.

GoodWine. Bucharest Wine Fair: April 5 - April 7 at Romexpo, Pavilion B. Further details here.

Bucharest 10K& Family Run: April 7. More details here.

Hanami - cherry blossoms viewing in the Japanese Garden of Regele Mihai I (Herastrau) Park: April 7. Further info here.

The Day of the Birds: April 7 in the Văcărești Nature Park. Staff and volunteers working with the Romanian Ornithological Society guide the public through the park to see various species of birds, build nests for them and more. Details here.

Astronomy presentation: How many stars are in the Universe?: April 6 at the Bucharest Astronomy Observatory. More about the event here.

Andre Rieu concerts: April 4,5,6,7 at BT Arena Cluj. Further details and tickets here.

Movie openings:

Shazam!

Starring: Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Mark Strong, Jack Grazer, Asher Angel

Tea Pets

Starring: Guanlin Ji, Cristi Neacșu, Alexandra Radu, Alina Teianu, Ernest Fazekaș

