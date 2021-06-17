Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 08:40
Politics

RO ruling coalition moves to replace Ombudsman earlier than planned

17 June 2021
The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate in Romania passed, in joint sitting convened on Wednesday, June 17, a decision for the revocation of Renate Weber from the position of Ombudsman, News.ro reported.

The day before, Weber stated that her work could not be judged by lawmakers -in relation to the Ombudsman Office Reports rejected in Parliament.

Junior ruling partner UDMR is supposed to come up with a candidate for the position, according to an agreement reached between the members of the ruling coalition.

Social Democrat (PSD) Senator Robert Cazanciuc claimed that the reasons invoked by the ruling coalition headed by the Liberals (PNL) are "hallucinating".

Instead, Liberal deputy Ioan Cupsa, not surprisingly, argued that the request is "well-founded" and recommended the lawmakers support the replacement.

The leader of the radical party AUR, senators Claudiu Tarziu, stated that the coalition parties "want Renate Weber's head" because she opposed the wrong measures taken during the pandemic. He added that, from this point of view, there is no difference between PSD and PNL.

Regarding the real reasons for Weber's replacement, which became a matter of time after last fall's elections, they are many.

The biggest of them is that she pointed to the technical challenges the Liberal Government must surpass if it wants to achieve the electoral promises (such as eliminating the "special pensions").

The activation of a special monitoring mechanism for the Romanian hospitals during the sanitary crisis, invoking international human rights treaties, was the most striking, and it was mentioned by the Liberals in the dismissal request. 

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Politics

RO ruling coalition moves to replace Ombudsman earlier than planned

17 June 2021
