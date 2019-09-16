Weather changes in Romania, temperatures expected to drop this week

Romania can expect a drop in temperatures this week, as a wave of polar air will cross the country starting Tuesday, September 17. At first, the temperatures will drop in the north part of the country but the cold air will also reach southern Romania regions by Wednesday, meteorologists said, according to local Mediafax.

“On Tuesday the weather gets cooler in the northern half of the country, where the daytime temperatures will be slightly below the normal values for this period, while in the southern half it will be warmer than usual. Thus, there will be temperatures of 17-18 degrees Celsius in the region of Maramures, Northern Moldova and Transylvania, and up to 32 -33 degrees Celsius in the south of Oltenia and Muntenia regions,” said meteorologist Constanţa Valciu from the National Meteorological Administration (ANM). She also said that it would rain northern Romania on Tuesday.

Then, starting Wednesday, the temperatures will also drop in the south part of the country, from 32 degrees Celsius on Tuesday to 26 degrees Celsius.

On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, but especially on Thursday morning, the temperatures are expected to drop below zero in the intermontane depressions. Weather will get warmer starting Friday.

[email protected]