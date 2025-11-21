Justice

Weapons transport spotted entering Romania from Moldova

21 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A truck belonging to a Moldovan transport company loaded with weapons was detected at the Albita Customs, at the entrance to Romania, on November 20, Europa Libera Romania reported. According to the documents, it was intended for an Israeli beneficiary, but this has not been confirmed.

Criminal cases have been opened in both Moldova and Romania.

Ziarul de Garda published a series of photos of the truck and its cargo, claiming that inside were grenade launchers, a Russian "Igla" portable missile system, Russian "Kornet" anti-tank missile carriers, and components for attack drones.

Contacted by Ziarul de Garda, the owner of the transport company said that he did not know what was in the truck and that he had made the trip at the request of a friend.

According to the Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for National Security, Defence and Public Order, Renato Usatîi, cited by ProTV, the truck's trailer allegedly contained FIM-92 Stinger ammunition, a portable anti-aircraft system with a range of up to 4.8 kilometres, an extremely dangerous weapon that the Republic of Moldova does not have.

The MP stated that over 3,000 Stinger systems were delivered to Ukraine by the US, and hundreds more were offered by European states, suggesting that the detected weapons could have reached the Republic of Moldova via the Ukrainian route.

Cited by NewsMaker, Usatîi expressed doubt that the weapons were intended for Israel, as reported by the media.

"I don't find this theory convincing. Israel already has plenty of FIM-92 Stinger systems, as the country has been at war for many years," he emphasised.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)

Normal
Justice

Weapons transport spotted entering Romania from Moldova

21 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A truck belonging to a Moldovan transport company loaded with weapons was detected at the Albita Customs, at the entrance to Romania, on November 20, Europa Libera Romania reported. According to the documents, it was intended for an Israeli beneficiary, but this has not been confirmed.

Criminal cases have been opened in both Moldova and Romania.

Ziarul de Garda published a series of photos of the truck and its cargo, claiming that inside were grenade launchers, a Russian "Igla" portable missile system, Russian "Kornet" anti-tank missile carriers, and components for attack drones.

Contacted by Ziarul de Garda, the owner of the transport company said that he did not know what was in the truck and that he had made the trip at the request of a friend.

According to the Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for National Security, Defence and Public Order, Renato Usatîi, cited by ProTV, the truck's trailer allegedly contained FIM-92 Stinger ammunition, a portable anti-aircraft system with a range of up to 4.8 kilometres, an extremely dangerous weapon that the Republic of Moldova does not have.

The MP stated that over 3,000 Stinger systems were delivered to Ukraine by the US, and hundreds more were offered by European states, suggesting that the detected weapons could have reached the Republic of Moldova via the Ukrainian route.

Cited by NewsMaker, Usatîi expressed doubt that the weapons were intended for Israel, as reported by the media.

"I don't find this theory convincing. Israel already has plenty of FIM-92 Stinger systems, as the country has been at war for many years," he emphasised.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Politiadefrontiera.ro)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 November 2025
Politics
Poll shows Liberal, Social Democrat candidates in tight race for Bucharest mayor seat
21 November 2025
Energy
Premier Energy consolidates its Romanian renewable platform with 400 MWh BESS project
21 November 2025
Sports
World Cup 2026: A statistical look at Turkey, Romania’s opponent in the play-off semi-final
20 November 2025
Justice
Romanian tax agency ANAF sues former president Klaus Iohannis over Sibiu house
20 November 2025
Justice
Update: Mercenary Horațiu Potra brought back to Romania to face investigation
20 November 2025
Energy
Simtel inaugurates Romania’s largest solar park built through ecological reconversion
20 November 2025
Events
Untold Universe opens ‘Planet Christmas’ holiday market in Cluj-Napoca
20 November 2025
Brasov
Brașov closes iconic narrow street for emergency repairs