A truck belonging to a Moldovan transport company loaded with weapons was detected at the Albita Customs, at the entrance to Romania, on November 20, Europa Libera Romania reported. According to the documents, it was intended for an Israeli beneficiary, but this has not been confirmed.

Criminal cases have been opened in both Moldova and Romania.

Ziarul de Garda published a series of photos of the truck and its cargo, claiming that inside were grenade launchers, a Russian "Igla" portable missile system, Russian "Kornet" anti-tank missile carriers, and components for attack drones.

Contacted by Ziarul de Garda, the owner of the transport company said that he did not know what was in the truck and that he had made the trip at the request of a friend.

According to the Vice-Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee for National Security, Defence and Public Order, Renato Usatîi, cited by ProTV, the truck's trailer allegedly contained FIM-92 Stinger ammunition, a portable anti-aircraft system with a range of up to 4.8 kilometres, an extremely dangerous weapon that the Republic of Moldova does not have.

The MP stated that over 3,000 Stinger systems were delivered to Ukraine by the US, and hundreds more were offered by European states, suggesting that the detected weapons could have reached the Republic of Moldova via the Ukrainian route.

Cited by NewsMaker, Usatîi expressed doubt that the weapons were intended for Israel, as reported by the media.

"I don't find this theory convincing. Israel already has plenty of FIM-92 Stinger systems, as the country has been at war for many years," he emphasised.

