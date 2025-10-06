WDP to build 32,000 sqm distribution center near Bucharest for FAN Courier

Belgian logistics developer WDP announced plans to build a 32,000 sqm distribution center in its WDP Park Bucharest – Ștefănești, near the Romanian capital, for FAN Courier Group, one of Romania’s leading courier and logistics operators. Construction is scheduled to begin at the start of 2026, with completion expected later the same year.

The project, valued at around EUR 22 million, will be developed on WDP’s land reserves in northern Bucharest. The facility will be leased to FAN Courier Group under a 10-year triple-net fixed contract.

Designed to support FAN Courier’s delivery operations, the new center will strengthen Ștefănești’s position as a key logistics hub with direct connections to Bucharest and neighboring regions, the developer said.

“With this project, WDP strengthens its partnership with FAN Courier Group and expands its footprint in northern Bucharest. […] With this expansion, the first phase of the park is now fully completed, reflecting sustained demand for modern logistics space,” said Jeroen Biermans, Country Manager of WDP Romania.

WDP Park Bucharest – Ștefănești has become the company’s largest logistics cluster in Romania, with a total leasable area exceeding 400,000 square meters. The park hosts both small units and large distribution centers for major international retailers such as Decathlon, Auchan, and LPP, as well as industrial suppliers.

The new development marks the completion of the first phase of the park and positions Ștefănești, alongside WDP Park Bollène in France, as one of the company’s largest logistics sites in Europe.

WDP said it plans further expansion around Bucharest through additional land acquisitions to support future growth in line with its long-term strategy.

Within the current park, an additional 30,000 sqm of expansion potential has already been reserved for existing clients. North of Ștefănești, WDP has started developing a new park, beginning with a 54,000 sqm project for the retail chain Action.

The Ștefănești park also incorporates extensive biodiversity and sustainability features, including over 12 megawatts of solar panels, 10,000 trees, and 5,000 shrubs across a 150,000 sqm landscaped area, making it one of the largest biodiversity projects in Romania’s logistics sector.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LCVA/Dreamstime.com)