Non-food discounter Action to open 54,000 sqm distribution center in Romania with WDP

Logistics real estate developer WDP has signed a major agreement with Dutch non-food discounter Action to develop a 54,000 sqm sustainable distribution center at WDP Park Bucharest – Ștefănești. The deal confirms the long-term partnership announced earlier this year and represents an investment of around EUR 40 million.

Construction of the facility is scheduled to begin in early 2026, with completion planned by the end of the same year.

The project will be built on a 15-hectare site, with the potential to expand by an additional 20,000 sqm. Action will lease the building under a triple-net agreement of at least 15 years, according to WDP.

The new hub will be designed to achieve BREEAM Outstanding certification, incorporating photovoltaic panels and advanced energy-efficient systems.

WDP, headquartered in Belgium, manages nearly 8 million sqm of logistics and semi-industrial properties across Europe, with sites in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Luxembourg, Germany, and Romania. Its Romanian arm operates close to 2 million sqm of logistics space, with industrial parks in major cities including Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj, Brașov, and Constanța.

The retailer Action is preparing to enter Romania, with its first stores already under development. One of them is located in Pitești, in a building owned by real estate developer Supernova, where it will be next to furniture retailer Momax. Other openings are planned in Arad, Oradea, Hunedoara, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Cluj, and Bucharest, according to Ziarul Financiar.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: WDP)