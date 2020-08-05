Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 13:04
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A watch collection with an estimated value of about EUR 2 million will go on sale at an online auction organized by Romanian auction house Artmark on May 26.

The collection consists of 121 watches produced between 1950 and 2019, most of them in limited or very limited editions. It includes 36 rare Rolex pieces, the oldest of which is a collectible Rolex Vintage produced in 1950 (starting price EUR 2,000). Starting prices for the Rolex watches included in this auction range between EUR 1,750 for a Rolex Oyster Precision made in 1968, and EUR 29,000 for a gold Rolex Sky-Dweller made in 2016.

Another highlight of the auction is a Rolex President watch made of gold and decorated with diamonds, which belonged to a Romanian president. The auction for this item will start at EUR 15,000, compared to a list price of EUR 30,000 and a market potential of about EUR 50,000, according to Artmark.

Besides Rolexes, the collection includes Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Breitling, Hublot, and Ulysse Nardin watches. The starting prices are about 20-30% of the list prices for similar items, according to Artmark.

The watches are accompanied by documents of origin, the guarantee of authenticity and warranty for at least one year. Potential buyers will be able to participate in the auction only online, either by registering a prior written offer on the Artmark.ro website, or by opening an online account and participating in the online auction through the Artmark Live platform.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Artmark)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/08/2020 - 13:04
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A watch collection with an estimated value of about EUR 2 million will go on sale at an online auction organized by Romanian auction house Artmark on May 26.

The collection consists of 121 watches produced between 1950 and 2019, most of them in limited or very limited editions. It includes 36 rare Rolex pieces, the oldest of which is a collectible Rolex Vintage produced in 1950 (starting price EUR 2,000). Starting prices for the Rolex watches included in this auction range between EUR 1,750 for a Rolex Oyster Precision made in 1968, and EUR 29,000 for a gold Rolex Sky-Dweller made in 2016.

Another highlight of the auction is a Rolex President watch made of gold and decorated with diamonds, which belonged to a Romanian president. The auction for this item will start at EUR 15,000, compared to a list price of EUR 30,000 and a market potential of about EUR 50,000, according to Artmark.

Besides Rolexes, the collection includes Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Breitling, Hublot, and Ulysse Nardin watches. The starting prices are about 20-30% of the list prices for similar items, according to Artmark.

The watches are accompanied by documents of origin, the guarantee of authenticity and warranty for at least one year. Potential buyers will be able to participate in the auction only online, either by registering a prior written offer on the Artmark.ro website, or by opening an online account and participating in the online auction through the Artmark Live platform.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Artmark)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?