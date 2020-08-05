Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania

A watch collection with an estimated value of about EUR 2 million will go on sale at an online auction organized by Romanian auction house Artmark on May 26.

The collection consists of 121 watches produced between 1950 and 2019, most of them in limited or very limited editions. It includes 36 rare Rolex pieces, the oldest of which is a collectible Rolex Vintage produced in 1950 (starting price EUR 2,000). Starting prices for the Rolex watches included in this auction range between EUR 1,750 for a Rolex Oyster Precision made in 1968, and EUR 29,000 for a gold Rolex Sky-Dweller made in 2016.

Another highlight of the auction is a Rolex President watch made of gold and decorated with diamonds, which belonged to a Romanian president. The auction for this item will start at EUR 15,000, compared to a list price of EUR 30,000 and a market potential of about EUR 50,000, according to Artmark.

Besides Rolexes, the collection includes Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Breitling, Hublot, and Ulysse Nardin watches. The starting prices are about 20-30% of the list prices for similar items, according to Artmark.

The watches are accompanied by documents of origin, the guarantee of authenticity and warranty for at least one year. Potential buyers will be able to participate in the auction only online, either by registering a prior written offer on the Artmark.ro website, or by opening an online account and participating in the online auction through the Artmark Live platform.

(Photo source: Artmark)