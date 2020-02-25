Bucharest auction house offers largest diamond to go on sale in Romania

The largest diamond to go on sale in Romania is part of a lot of jewelry auctioned at Artmark auction house on March 26.

It is an 8.59 carat diamond with an estimated value of EUR 45,000 – EUR 65,000, the auction house announced.

Almost 200 other jewelry items with a total value of EUR 2 million will go on sale at the same auction.

The most valuable piece of the lot is a set consisting of a necklace and earrings decorated with 115 diamonds, totaling over 27 carats. It was created by the jewelry brand Pheres and has an estimated value of EUR 100,000 – EUR 150,000.

Another item from Pheres to be auctioned is an 8.8 carat white gold necklace which was recently worn by British singer Rita Ora. It has an estimated value of EUR 9,000 – EUR 14,000.

All the jewels are currently on display at the Cesianu-Racoviță Palace.

The auction house also announced it was offering the option of installment payments, covering at most 12 months, at the acquisition of the items.

(Photo courtesy of Artmark)

