War Childhood Museum’s exhibition LISTEN opens in Bucharest this month

02 May 2023

LISTEN, the pop-up exhibition of the War Childhood Museum from Sarajevo, will open at the New Gallery of the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest on May 12. Awaiting visitors for a month, until June 12, the show includes stories and symbolic objects of children from Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Bosnia, Yemen, Iraq, Palestine, and Eritrea, including Ukrainian refugee children in Romania.

The famous War Childhood Museum from Sarajevo is a special guest of this year's Night of Museums event in Romania, scheduled for May 13. The 2023 edition, held in collaboration with the Republic of Moldova, will bring to the public more than 300 exhibitions, cultural interventions and artistic experiments, screenings, performances, workshops, concerts, and interactive tours.

Created by a group of young people who lived their childhood during the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the War Childhood Museum opened its doors in 2017 in Sarajevo.

In recent years, the museum has expanded its activities to contemporary conflict zones, becoming an international platform that gives voice to war-affected children around the world. Today, the multi-award-winning museum's collection consists of over 4,000 personal items and hundreds of hours of oral history and video testimonies.

In addition to exhibitions and research activities, the museum has developed and implemented a wide range of educational programs to raise public awareness of the importance of peace and responsibility for peacekeeping. Museum educators work with over 5,000 children annually, both online and in person.

During the exhibition in Bucharest, the Da'DeCe Association team, with the support offered by the War Childhood Museum, will hold workshops dedicated to Romanian and Ukrainian children.

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

