Visual arts festival kicks off at the Romanian seaside

Guests from all over the world will attend this year’s edition of the International Festival of Visual Arts (VSLO), which takes place in Vama Veche, at the Romanian seaside, between August 23 and September 1.

Among the photographers present at the event will be Vlad Eftenie, Cătălin Săvulescu, Vali Bărbulescu, Marian Sterea, Andrei Ciobică, Florin Ghioca, Cornel Lazia, Paul Păun, Dragoș Cristea and Andrei Apostol, who will deliver courses and workshops alongside Marek Czarnecki, Chris Suspect, Olav Urdahl, Jeanette Hägglund, Spyros Papaspyropoulos, Michail Moscholios and Jens Krauer.

Five exhibitions will open this year at VSLO, all with free access. An exhibition of Jeanette Hägglund invites the public into the world of architecture photography, while that of Ane Dahl Kistengard proposes breathtaking photos. Unexpected Adventure, an exhibition of Andrei Ciobică and George Stănculeanu, takes viewers into the underwater world, while Act Angry is the exhibition of Florin Ghioca, the official photographer of the National Theater in Bucharest (TNB). The exhibition showcases images from TNB shows.

Last but not least, another exhibition celebrates the memory of photographer Sorin Radu, who passed away last year. He is considered one of the most important Romanian photographers, and is known for taking portraits of Salvador Dali, Eugen Ionesco, King Michael or Ronald Reagan, among others, or for putting together the first photography albums on the Arbore and Voroneț monasteries.

Besides the numerous training opportunities, VSLO also covers several concerts and theater performances. Among the bands present at the event are Bosquito, Nightloosers, Basska and Phaser.

The program of the festival can be checked here.

(Photo: Festivalul de Arte Vizuale - VSLO Facebook Page)

