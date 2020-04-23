Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:58
Business
Covid-19 pandemic: Romanian companies roll out program that helps brick-and-mortar stores move online
23 April 2020
Several Romanian companies have designed a program that helps brick-and-mortar stores impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic relaunch their activity online.

In the program, titled #VreauOnline (I want online), companies receive free training, support and discounts on services such as establishing an online store, digital marketing, automated order processing, parcel packaging and delivery, card payment, billing, and other e-commerce services.

Among the 17 companies and individuals behind the program are Blugento, an e-commerce platform that helps in building an online store; Frisbo, an automated order processing service; lender Banca Transilvania; Retargeting.biz, which offers automated digital marketing services; SMSO, an integrated platform for text-message communication services; TargetWeb, offering SEO and optimization services; e-mail marketing service Newsman; influencer marketing platform MOCAPP; Zea, a digital marketing agency specializing in e-commerce; Canopy, specializing in PPC advertising; author, trainer and business manager Eliade Rotariu; Pluriva, an integrated ERP system for the management of back-office streams in e-commerce; SmartBill, a billing software; Vivre, a home & deco site that is now open as a marketplace for other retailers; communication agency Total PR; and Salesfox, a Neogen product offering on-demand sale teams.

“The purpose of our alliance is to train retailers for the ‘new order of commerce’, which is pushing us, willy-nilly, to online sales. E-commerce has been growing for some time, and this is the reason we brought together experts in this area. The challenge the coronavirus brings comes with new opportunities: the increase in the demand for online shopping [options],” Sandu Băbășan, a founder of Blugento, explained on behalf of the #VreauOnline alliance.

The #VreauOnline initiative will hold two free workshops on April 28 and April 30 on its website, https://vreau.online/.

(Photo courtesy of Total PR)

[email protected]

Normal
