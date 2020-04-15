Romanian online watch retailer starts selling groceries

WatchShop.ro, a Romanian online retailer specialized in selling watches, has opened a new business line and started to sell groceries, beverages, cleaning products, personal care products, and cosmetics.

The retailer has spent EUR 10,000 to implement the new business line, which it launched in partnership with TEAM Courier.

The new product categories will initially be available only in Bucharest, and the delivery will be done in up to two working days. The company says it can deliver about 600 orders per day in the SuperMarket category.

The WatchShop.ro SuperMarket section includes about 8,000 products.

"In the new context, registering a decrease in the sales of watches and related products, we have decided to test new business directions. Together with my colleagues I decided to launch the supermarket category. We quickly found suppliers and needed two weeks to implement the technical part and one week to document the products," said Catalin Florea, CEO of WatchShop.ro.

"If we have traction and this change will be well perceived, we will develop a new standalone business line, with a separate online platform. We have the know-how and logistics necessary for the development of such a business," he added.

