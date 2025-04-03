Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025, Conference Day. AI, Purpose, and Building the Future of Tech in Romania

Partner Content

Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025 concluded the 2025 edition on 27th March, after two days of successful workshops and conferences.

"I'm grateful we managed to bring together 300 developers and tech team leaders again this year, in a conference dedicated to a passionate developer community. It was a significantly bigger effort than in previous years, given the challenging market conditions, but we remain optimistic that our initiative helped developers reconnect with the power of community."- Andra Ghibuțiu, Co-founder și CEO.

Dedicated fully to intensive technical sessions, 26th of March - Day 1 of the event, was valuable for delving deep into real-world case studies and applied examples, offering attendees hands-on experience and advanced knowledge.

"More and more developers are beginning to understand the value of investing in their most important asset: their own education. We're fully committed to supporting them in this journey—from an engineering mindset to a true product mindset." - Alex Proca, Co-founder și CTO.

27 march 2025, the Day 2 of Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025 brought essential conversations to the stage—discussions on access to capital, talent retention, the integration of AI, ways in which new generations can help shape a resilient and globally competitive tech ecosystem in Romania and the role of communities.

The first panel tackled the current state and future of Romania’s tech industry, underlining “its strategic role in the national economy, contributing 8% to GDP” according to moderator Edward Crețescu (President @ANIS), who also stated that “Without IT, Romania would have already been in a recession”. Despite the abrupt removal of tax incentives, Romania remains a valuable tech hub due to its high density of skilled engineers and strong international reputation. Speakers emphasized the urgent need to shift from an execution-based model to product innovation, supported by accelerators, educational programs, and increasing access to early-stage capital. Programs like Microsoft’s talent pipelines and Project Europe’s €10M fund for young founders were highlighted as key drivers for nurturing the next generation.

The conversation also touched on the importance of equity awareness, purpose-driven retention strategies for senior talent, and the opportunity for Romania to build core AI-first companies - despite missing out on EU-supported AI factories. The consensus: now is the best time to build in Romania, with bold vision, local ownership, and smarter, ethical integration of AI.

Tax incentives, capital access, and the state of the ecosystem

Mădălina Popa (Regional Sales Solutions Manager Microsoft Romania) noted that despite the cancellation of tax incentives, Romania remains well-regarded within the Microsoft ecosystem. Romanian experts continue to be highly appreciated, and customers frequently request Romanian engineers when raising support tickets.

Alex Lăpușan (CEO & Co-founder @ZITEC) argued that the end of tax incentives wasn’t the main problem—it was time to operate in a market without fiscal exceptions. The real issue, he said, was the abrupt manner in which changes were implemented. "Adjusting budgets overnight was crazy," he said, adding that 2024 already presented significant business challenges. However, he pointed to R&D incentives as a potential lever to stimulate domestic tech production.

Marius Istrate (Chairman of the Board @TechAngels Romania) emphasized Romania’s competitive advantage: the highest density of engineers in Europe. With accelerators, tech hubs, and educational programs, there is strong potential to grow more business founders locally. There are 3 or four venture capitals in Romania with €200 million available over the next five years, but Romania remains attractive to foreign investors. At Tech Angels the current applicant volume (250 per year) is just 40% of what is actually being created locally. Romania would need 3,000–4,000 applications that would generate more product companies per year able to make a meaningful impact on GDP and unlock long-term value creation.

Empowering the next generation of tech professionals

Panelists addressed the importance of investing in the new generation.

Mădălina Popa (Microsoft Romania): Microsoft Romania runs dedicated programs for students and master's graduates, offering more than just mentorship—real hiring opportunities, exposure to Microsoft’s global community, and regular engagement through meetups. These programs also include coaching from Microsoft partners on sales, pitching, and product positioning.

Marius Istrate (TechAngels Romania) introduced Project Europe—a €10 million early-stage fund launched in March 2025 to support young European entrepreneurs (18–25) developing tech-enabled startups. Each selected founder receives €200,000 in exchange for 6.66% equity. The initiative is backed by over 125 prominent European tech founders, including leaders from Klarna, Mistral, and Delivery Hero, who also provide mentorship. "Young people today have incredible opportunities. But the world is constantly shifting—they need to understand it and navigate it wisely."

Alex Lăpușan (ZITEC) added that as companies become more goal-oriented, this will naturally lead to higher quality among experts. “We need a balance of risk— not just on the side of companies. Large paychecks should no longer be taken for granted. Young professionals today care more about impact than billable hours.” He noted that there are numerous opportunities for young developers to work on ideas and projects through NGOs, programs, and accelerators. “We have the talent—but they need better tools to address the market. I’m confident the new generation will be just fine.”

How do we retain senior talent?

Mădălina Popa: Microsoft shared the story of one of their top data scientists—frequently recruited by competitors, but who has chosen to stay. “Yes, he was promoted and received stock options, but more importantly, he feels connected to the community and wants to give back. He even asked to participate in a pro bono CSR project. We rarely talk about personal values with our people—we assume they’re only interested in money and equity. That needs to change.”

Marius Istrate added: “Founders are starting to understand equity. People are getting educated. My advice—both for juniors and seniors—is to ask about equity when you’re hired. Salaries are no longer the only motivator. Last but not least, the way a company defines its ambitions will determine whether people stay or leave.”

Alex Lăpușan noted that people motivated purely by money will continue to go to the highest-paying companies—and that’s okay. "But for long-term retention, the key is to attract those who are driven by purpose.”

AI Integration – Where does Romania stand?

Mădălina Popa: Microsoft responded to critiques about the societal impact of AI, noting that they’ve been accused of "making people stupid" by developing tools that weaken human thinking. “Our response is simple: the first responsibility is personal. You must understand AI before you can use it ethically.”

Addressing the absence of Romania among the six EU-supported AI factory locations, Marius Istrate emphasized that not having an AI factory doesn’t matter. “Capital chases great teams solving significant problems. Romania has no legacy in AI—and that’s an advantage. Everything is still possible, both at the private and government levels. There’s never been a better time to build an AI company in Romania.”

He outlined the recent evolution: in 2023, ideas began forming around OpenAI; in 2024, smart startups began integrating AI to drive measurable customer value; and in 2025, we’re seeing core AI-first companies emerge—not just leveraging AI, but embedding it at the heart of their models.

Alex Lăpușan acknowledged the slow adoption of AI in the Romanian private sector. Many companies invested heavily but were disappointed when the technology didn’t deliver. In contrast, the public sector has shown more readiness, developing AI solutions in ministries such as Forestry. Zitec pilot project issued and tracked 400,000 wood shipments, previously an unmanageable task for humans. "AI is now doing the work of five people in a completely unsustainable process."

What it takes to build a company today

Mădălina Popa: “Start with a bold vision—your biggest fantasy. Then build a detailed execution plan and take it step by step.”

Marius Istrate: “I admire tech founders because they see the world differently. They’re a little crazy—and that’s good. No successful founder is satisfied with the status quo. But to them I say: Surround yourself with people who can balance your instincts and help you build a strong decision-making framework.”

Alex Lăpușan: “In my early days I was chasing the thrill of innovation without connecting it to market needs. I had to learn to say no and stay true to the core of your company.”

In the second panel of Voxxed Days Bucharest 2025, speakers reflected on Romania’s transition from a traditional outsourcing hub to a product-driven tech ecosystem, moderated by Alexandru Agatinei (CEO @How to Web). They highlighted the country's strengths—resilience, adaptability, strong technical talent, and an increasing openness to innovation. While challenges remain, such as the shortage of experienced product managers and the need to keep pace with rapid technological change, the consensus was optimistic: Romania is evolving. Universities are aligning better with industry needs, AI capabilities are growing, and Romanian professionals are beginning to take full ownership of projects.

The panel also emphasized the critical role of communities in building trust, enabling experimentation, and rekindling connections post-pandemic, positioning them as essential pillars for sustainable growth in the local tech landscape.

What excites you about Tech in Romania and what scares you?

Mihaela Cuțui (App Development Director @BRINEL | IQANTO): Romania’s key strength is its ability to adapt. However, the lingering perception of Romania as an outsourcing destination continues to hold back innovation. The challenge is to shift this mindset and embrace a product-oriented approach to remain relevant.

Bogdan Popescu (VP Customer Engineering @FintechOS): Romania is traditionally known for excellent execution, but the exciting transition is toward product ownership and proactive building. A concern: the lack of experienced product managers. But scaleups are entering the market and will be raising the bar for everyone.

Lavinia Neagoe (Director of Engineering @Google): Progress is evident—7 years ago it was nearly impossible to find product managers; now the talent is here and taking ownership and responsibility. The worry is keeping pace with technological change: “It feels like we’re running, but still just walking.”

Răzvan Căciulă (Head of Bucharest Office @Showpad): In Romania there are well-established product companies managing entire development cycles, so we are developing expertise. With AI, starting a company has never been easier. A transition to product-driven companies is foreseeable.

3 Key Elements of a Healthy Tech Ecosystem in Romania

Lavinia Neagoe: Resilience. Openness to new tech. A shift in mindset – even with Romania’s outsourcing legacy, teams here are more open and proactive in pitching new ideas than teams in more mature markets.

Bogdan Popescu: High-speed internet (still). Genuine passion for tech. Resilience and adaptability – once teams understand the mission, they become unstoppable.

Mihaela Cuțui: Stronger university-industry collaboration – curricula are evolving to meet real-world needs. Growing awareness of soft skills and communication. Better understanding of personal and professional value.

Răzvan Căciulă: Ongoing hunger for hard work. Increasing AI capabilities that seems to generate a slight return of Romanian talent from abroad. Still cost-competitive compared to the U.S., which continues to attract projects.

The Role of Communities in the Future Tech Landscape

Lavinia Neagoe: Communities help build trust and offer a safe space to fail. This psychological safety fosters real business and job creation.

Bogdan Popescu: Communities bring together all levels of leadership and are vital for reconnecting and collaboration.

Mihaela Cuțui: After the pandemic, communities need to come back together and heal through reconnecting. They spark creativity, fun, and passion for building things together.

Răzvan Căciulă: Networking remains powerful—events help people connect, share knowledge, find collaborators, and grow.

The event attracted 300 senior IT developers from Romania’s largest IT hubs and across Europe and lived up to its promise to be an experience that fosters learning, collaboration, and continuous professional growth.

About Voxxed Days

The Voxxed Days events in Romania (Bucharest, Iași, and Cluj) are part of the Devoxx conference series, which attracts approximately 20,000 developers annually from Belgium, France, Poland, the UK, Morocco, Ukraine, Greece, Romania, and 14 other cities worldwide.

The mission of Voxxed Days is to create a space where software developers, managers, and tech leaders can build strong, long-lasting connections. By bringing renowned experts from the global tech ecosystem onto the stage, the event aims to inspire the community to learn, share knowledge, and collaborate for mutual growth and development.

In Romania, the first Voxxed Days conference took place in 2016 in Bucharest, with the goal of bringing the experience and atmosphere of international tech conferences to the country. Over time, the project expanded to Cluj and Iași, connecting technology enthusiasts across Romania. The initiative continued even during the pandemic, with two online editions, ensuring that the developer community remained connected. Voxxed Days Romania has been led for the past 10 years by Andra Ghibuțiu (serial entrepreneur, Co-founder & CEO) and Alex Proca (Senior Cloud Solutions Architect, Co-founder & CTO).

