Romania’s Voxa launches child-friendly audiobook and stories section

Voxa, Romania's largest audiobook and eBook platform, announced the launch of Voxa Kids, a dedicated section designed specifically for children. The new feature aims to provide young users with a safe digital environment where they can discover stories and audiobooks tailored to their age.

According to Voxa, around 30% of its users already listen to children's audiobooks, generating nearly 500,000 listening hours over the past 12 months. The company said the new section was created in response to growing demand for quality, screen-free digital entertainment for children.

Voxa Kids said it offers curated content tailored to different age groups, a simplified and colorful interface designed specifically for children, parental controls protected by passwords and PIN codes, and the option to create multiple child profiles within the same account.

“With Voxa Kids, we wanted to solve a challenge faced by every modern parent: how to offer children quality digital entertainment without worrying about inappropriate content," said Dan Vidrașcu, CEO of Voxa.

Parents can activate Voxa Kids directly from the "My Profile" section of the Voxa app and customize security settings and child profiles.

Voxa said the launch is part of its broader strategy to expand family-focused digital experiences and encourage reading and audio content consumption among younger audiences. The platform currently offers access to more than 200,000 audiobook and digital book titles in Romanian and English, alongside podcasts and educational content.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)