Politics

Romania's 2024 presidential elections: Voting outside of the country starts on November 22

21 November 2024

Romanian citizens voting outside of the country can cast their ballot in the first round of this year's presidential elections starting November 22.

The first polling station to open abroad will be in Auckland, New Zealand. It will open on Friday, November 22, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) said.

The process of voting abroad in the first round of the presidential elections will take place over three days, from Friday, November 22 to Sunday, November 24.

On Friday, November 22, the polling stations will be open between 12.00 and 21:00. On Saturday, November 23, and on Sunday, November 24, they will be open between 7:00 and 21:00, AEP announced. On Sunday, the program may be extended until 23:59 at the latest, if people are still queuing to vote.

A total of 950 polling stations were established abroad, 35 more than the 915 set up for the June 9 elections, when Romania's representatives in the European Parliament were elected. 

The list of polling stations set up abroad by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the 2024 presidential elections is available here.

The data regarding voter turnout will be available in real time, once the first polling stations abroad open, on the website of the Permanent Electoral Authority, at prezenta.roaep.ro.

AEP has made available several guides for voters here

