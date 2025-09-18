Support for voluntary military service drops in Romania

Fewer than three out of four Romanians have a good opinion about the introduction of voluntary military service, a ratio slightly lower compared to a decade ago in 2015, the percentage being now lower among the AUR and PSD electorate, according to an ISCOP Research survey published on September 17 in the context of Russia testing states on the EU's eastern border, including Romania.

According to the survey, 74.2% of Romanians have a good opinion about the introduction of voluntary military service in Romania (compared to 79.4% in July 2015), Cursdeguvernare.ro reported. 20.7% have a bad opinion (compared to 15.1% in July 2015).

Depending on electoral orientation, the lowest support for the voluntary military service is among the voters of AUR (68%) and PSD (76%).

A draft law on this subject, drafted by the Ministry of National Defence, is awaiting approval in the next meeting of the CSAT.

Young Romanians between the ages of 18 and 35 will be able to voluntarily opt for a paid military training internship within the Ministry of National Defense, at the end of which they will either join the mobilization reserve of the Romanian Army, or they will be able to opt to enter a selection to become a professional soldier with an employment contract in the Army.

Defense minister Ionuț Moșteanu declared in August that the project would be discussed at the next meeting of the CSAT and would then be sent to Parliament.

(Photo source: Bumbleedee/Dreamstime.com)